New development in Kleine Kuppe

At the ground breaking ceremony of a new development in the Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek City Council member Paulus Immanuel called on developers and financiers to include low-income areas in their investments.

For this new development, the City of Windhoek entered into a public-private partnership with Champac, which successfully applied for the development of this project.

In the second quarter of 2020, this partnership is expected to deliver 88 erven connected to the city services. Once complete, another 12 erven are to be developed, bringing the total erven available in this suburb, to 100.

The municipality said it would place advertisements in local newspapers early next year, advertising for expressions of interest, giving potential buyers the chance to qualify for a property purchase.

The available erven will measure between 480 and 1000 square meters.

The project is financed by Ariya Bridge Capital.

