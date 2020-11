New development planned south of Windhoek

Windhoek • [email protected] A public meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday (19 November) for a new proposeddevelopment at Garm Gross Haigamas no. 447.Developers Birdsong Properties are planning on developing a service station, a rural residential andnature estate, business erven and street portions on the remainder of portion 1 of said farm, whichis located ±30 km south of Windhoek on the B1 directly northeast of Omeya.It is close to 78.8ha in size.According to the Background Information Document (BID), Portion 1 is zoned as “rural residential”as per the stipulations of the Aris Town Planning Scheme with an approved consent for a NatureEstate. The portion is bordered on the western and northern sides by the B1 road and on the easternside by the Remainder of Gocheganas No. 26, while the Remainder of Portion 2 of the Farm GrossHaigamas No. 447 and Farm Kransneus No. 219, are located on the southern boundary of thePortion.The area south of the access road onto Re/Portion 1 accommodates the Out of Nature Estatedevelopment, while the area immediately south of the Remainder of Portion 1 (on which thisdevelopment is proposed) is the Out of Nature Lodge.“The remainder of Portion 1 is currently vacant and unutilized,” the document read. “The portionaccommodates various wildlife and bird species and is entirely enclosed with an electrified wildlifefence. Other than the existing borehole, no service infrastructure exists on the site and all has to beprovided by the developer.”Use of vacant land – at a priceThis project will not only create employment during construction and operations but will also bringservices and goods closer to nearby residential and agriculture communities. This project also moreeffectively use the vacant land.However, according to the BID, the impact of the proposed activity on the bio-physical environmentis mainly negative although it can be mitigated to limit the negative impacts.“The effect on natural and general ambiance of the area and surroundings is negative, while theanimals and birds habituating on the site will be disturbed. Vegetation will also be cleared for theconstruction of municipal/bulk services and top structures.”Furthermore: “A lot of water will be used during construction and operations, as well as thegeneration of dust during construction and operations.”There remains a concern if the area can be restored or rehabilitated to an acceptable status once thebulk services have been constructed. These impacts and others which will be identified during theenvironmental scoping procedures and the engagement of the interested and affected parties, willbe evaluated in order to determine the significance of impact and if and how these impacts can bemitigated.New roadWillem Schutz Town and Regional Planning Consultant (WSTRPC) was appointed as the town planneron the project.According to WSTRPC, the portion was originally intended to be subdivided in several low-densityresidential plots and preliminary development approval was granted by the City of Windhoek in2019.It should however be noted that the re-alignment of the B1 trunk road onto the remainder ofPortion 1 has a major impact on the original subdivision plan and required that the subdivision andland use plan had to be amended.According to the Roads Authority (RA), the realignment of the road and proposed new intersection isin the process of being proclaimed. Proclamation is expected within the next 4 to 6 months. The RAcould not provide a timeline for the proposed construction of the new road and intersection. Theresidential developments of Out of Nature, Omeya, Auas View and others will in future, once theintersection and the new road is constructed, access the trunk road from this intersection.