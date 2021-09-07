New digs for NaDEET

07 September 2021 | Environment

The Namib Desert Environmental Education Trust (NaDEET) located 100 km south of Sesriem/Sossusvlei on the NamibRand Nature Reserve, received a €25 000 (N$423 345) from the micro project fund of the German Embassy in Windhoek.
The grant was used to modernize the base camp by developing an information area, garden/food processing area, storage as well as an operational support infrastructure. The project included the renovation of existing buildings and the construction of new facilities.
The development of this multi-purpose facility aims to improve awareness, knowledge and practical experience of the visitors of NaDEET centre.
The focal point is the information area, which consists of interactive displays about the NamibRand Nature Reserve, desert ecology and conservation amongst others. These displays serve as different information stages, leading to the various locations, such as the compost area, borehole, garden, food processing area, solar cooking and tree nursery, whereby inviting the visitors to participate in the different activities.
This is in alignment with the main objective of the organisation, which is providing environmental education for everyone; but in particular for school classes visiting the centre and learning about sustainable development.

