New driving licences are here
09 February 2022 | Local News
With this step, Namibia has taken the lead in SADC.
“As we introduce Namibia's new driving licence, I would like to warn all licenced drivers that a licence places a great responsibility on you. Keep our roads safe by exhibiting a good attitude and behaviour. It must be clear to all road users, specifically drivers, that obtaining a driving licence is a privilege, not a constitutional right,” Mutorwa said.
He said that Namibia adopted the first driver’s licences in the form of plastic cards in 2003, replacing the old green paper licences.
The new cards are the third version and includes security features such as an automated biometric information system, a face recognition system, and systems for improved fingerprint recognition and card production facilities.
“It is important to note that the look and feel of the old driving licence has been retained, to ensure that our local law enforcers become familiar with the new Namibian driving license,” he said.
Mutorwa appealed to vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are licenced and roadworthy.
He said that officers had been caught selling illegal driving licences and roadworthiness certificates. “These shameful acts have fatal consequences. I would like to appeal to those who are guilty of these acts to stop immediately or you will have to deal with the long arm of the law.”
International standard
At the same occasion, the chief executive of the Roads Authority (RA) Conrad Lutombi, said that the new cards meet 100% of the requirements of the new International Standards Organisation (ISO) and the African tripartite transport and transit facilitation.
According to him, the biometric system will ensure that only the person who passes the test can pick up his card.
Police officers will receive equipment to check the validity of driving licences and the card will be linked to the RA system to quickly detect information such as outstanding traffic fines.
“Last year, the RA experienced major delays in the issuance of driving licences. The printing process was long and we experienced a shortage of printing materials. To address these issues, we have purchased new equipment that speeds up the printing process and we have a strategy to ensure that we have sufficient printing material at all times to avoid delays,” he said
At the same time, the printing time for new cards has been reduced to ten working days, and customers no longer have to wait six weeks for a driving licence, he said.
The RA also plans to effect online renewal of vehicle licences by the end of the month.
He added that mobile service centres will be deployed and an electronic system to reduce waiting time. – [email protected]