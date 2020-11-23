New e-portal for Windhoek residents

The City of Windhoek recently launched a new client e-portal platform to access online statements.

The e-portal is a secure, modern and easy way to access the improved online statement service. “We

plan on continually adding more services including meter self-reading, traffic fines and incident

reporting to this platform to make it an integrated single point of access to our services,” a public

notice by the municipality read.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the portal that is accessible by clicking on the e-portal link

on the City of Windhoek website homepage at the top, right-hand corner and follow the link to

register or login.

Clients with active profiles on the previous client portal will automatically migrate to the new e-

portal along with all their activated municipal accounts. These clients will receive an email with a link

to setup a password on the new portal and do not need to sign up again.

The old platform will run concurrently with the new one until 31 December 2020, after which it will

be shut down permanently.