New employees welcomed

18 February 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group officially welcomed 27 new employees during a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at the bank’s People Development Department in the capital.
During this orientation, new employees introduce themselves and elaborate on why they joined the bank and the group.
During the course of the event, the bank’s Acting People Development Manager, Hillmar Blom, introduced the new employees to the executive management team members, namely Bank Windhoek's Chief Financial Officer James Chapman, Group Executive of Brand and Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn and Bank Windhoek’s Chief Operating Officer Franco Pretorius.
Elaborating on the bank's strategy, Chapman emphasised the importance of generating new ideas that can contribute to the growth of the bank. “I encourage all of you to think differently, by coming up with new ideas that can add value to the business. When you come to work, come to make a positive difference because that is how we can move forward.”
Horn explained the profile, structure, vision, and purpose, highlighted the growth of the group over the past three years, and presented a brief overview of the group's financial performance. She also told the new employees how they could explore a lot more opportunities within the group.
The new staff members, who come with valuable experience from finance, banking, and auditing firms, will be performing duties in Retail Banking Services, Support Services, Legal, Finance, Information Technology, Marketing and Communication, Internal Audit and Asset management.
The orientation aims to welcome new employees into the organisation and prepares them for their new role. The process covers the employer and employee rights and the terms and conditions of employment.
The next gathering is scheduled for April 2020.

