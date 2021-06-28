New empowerment initiative for local manufacturers

Nictus leads the way

28 June 2021 | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their products being sold at Nictus Furnishers’ Windhoek branch.
As part of the programme, entrepreneurs creating their products locally will be prioritized.
According to Nictus chief executive, Francois Wahl, the programme has been introduced to support local manufacturers who often lack the necessary funds to create products on a larger scale and compete with foreign brands.
“Some entrepreneurs attribute this to the lack of market for their products thus making it difficult for customers to find and purchase local products,” he says.
Wahl described the programme as a collection of efforts that solves many of the hurdles that Namibian entrepreneurs face. “Now the entrepreneur does not only get their products housed by a recognized brand like Nictus. They are also able to get access to capital that is specific to what their business needs to compete with big names.”
One of the first local entrepreneurs to go through the initiative is Petrina Ashipala, the owner of Meme wOmabean Bags, a company that creates bean bags. Ashipala described Nictus’ involvement as a lifeline that every entrepreneur needs especially now that Covid has changed how many people do business.
She said the partnership will introduce her products to a wider customer base and in turn increase product output, sales volume and overall business growth, “which is what every business needs!”

