New furniture for KM school

A total of 650 desks and 650 chairs assembled by the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre were

handed to the Tobias Hainyeko Project School Katima Mulilo by Kalahari Holdings.

Since the school’s establishment in 2018, learners had to carry chairs from their homes to school.

Thus, the donation is set to have a positive impact on teaching and learning in the school.

The school principal Shadreck Mowa welcomed the donation and thanked all the stakeholders who

played a role in making their dream a reality. Pictured FLTR are Zambezi Vocational Training Centre

Richard Kambinda; Katima mayor Charles Matengu; Kalahari Holdings director Ephraim Nekongo;

SWAPO Youth League Secretary for Education Hofni Iipinge; Principal Shadreck Mowa; SWAPO Youth

League Zambezi Regional Secretary Michael Kashitomwa; and Deputy Director of Education in the

Zambezi Region Jost Kawana. Photo contributed