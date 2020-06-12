New furniture for KM school

12 June 2020 | Education

A total of 650 desks and 650 chairs assembled by the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre were
handed to the Tobias Hainyeko Project School Katima Mulilo by Kalahari Holdings.
Since the school’s establishment in 2018, learners had to carry chairs from their homes to school.
Thus, the donation is set to have a positive impact on teaching and learning in the school.
The school principal Shadreck Mowa welcomed the donation and thanked all the stakeholders who
played a role in making their dream a reality. Pictured FLTR are Zambezi Vocational Training Centre
Richard Kambinda; Katima mayor Charles Matengu; Kalahari Holdings director Ephraim Nekongo;
SWAPO Youth League Secretary for Education Hofni Iipinge; Principal Shadreck Mowa; SWAPO Youth
League Zambezi Regional Secretary Michael Kashitomwa; and Deputy Director of Education in the
Zambezi Region Jost Kawana. Photo contributed

