New group CFO for Paratus

Driving pan-African growth

15 April 2021 | Business

Paratus has appointed Martin Cox as its Group Chief Commercial Officer, bringing a wealth of experience as a founder shareholder of Neotel and Executive for Strategy, Commercial and M&A at Internet Solutions.
Cox will run Paratus’ commercial operations from Johannesburg, where he will focus on driving the company’s aggressive growth plans for its expansion in Africa.
UK born and educated, Cox is a qualified lawyer and MBA graduate. His work in the international telecommunications sector began when he worked in the late ’90s with a private equity development company that invested in telecom operators in emerging markets.
At Neotel, Cox was one of the founder executives who was initially responsible for raising financing before taking over strategy and then sales functions, growing a revenue to near R4-bn before the company was acquired by Liquid Telecommunications.
More recently, Cox was responsible for Strategy, Commercial and M&A Internet Solutions (part of the Dimension Data Group), where he acquired MWEB consumer ISP, sold off non-core network assets and was responsible for increasing overall operational profitability.
He has been an independent non-executive director on the Paratus Group board for the last year and this appointment signals his move to becoming an active executive as the company drives its African growth strategy.
According to Paratus Group CEO, Barney Harmse: “This is not only a new appointment but also an extremely important one for the group. It sends out a strong message to the market in Africa and we are very excited to welcome Martin to the Paratus team. His verve, knowledge, and big thinking, coupled with his acute commercial acumen, are a perfect fit for Paratus as we embark on our next wave of growth.”

