New head of legal advisory services

10 March 2020 | Banking

Amanda van der Merwe (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Head of the legal advisory services department. She is responsible for leading the bank’s legal team to become trusted business partners, execute Bank Windhoek’s and Capricorn Group’s legal strategy, and deliver legal services to entities. Van der Merwe obtained her Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, and holds various advanced taxation and risk management. She is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia and has extensive experience in both the private and corporate environment. She joined Bank Windhoek’s parent company, Capricorn Group, in January 2016 as a Senior Legal Advisor.

Similar News

 

Prepping for an interview

4 hours ago | Banking

Chantelle Reid After applying for a position, you finally receive that call saying, “You have been shortlisted. Please join us for an interview”.This in itself...

Welcome to green banking

2 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Banking

Nedbank Namibia hosted an information sharing session for local businesses in need of financing specifically aimed at sustainable and green projects. Nedbank Namibia Head of...

Financial inclusion for women

2 days ago - 09 March 2020 | Banking

International Women’s Day gives us the opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made in terms of banking innovation towards financial inclusion for women.In...

Its all about risk

4 days ago - 06 March 2020 | Banking

The Capricorn Group partnered with the ministry of finance (MoF) for a two-day risk management workshop, facilitated by the group’s business risk officer, Horst Simon....

Banks warn of increased fraud

1 week ago - 01 March 2020 | Banking

Standard Bank has once again cautioned the public to be vigilant as incidents of vishing are becoming more prevalent, resulting in many clients losing their...

BoN cuts repo rate

2 weeks ago - 19 February 2020 | Banking

Ruusa Nandago – As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Namibia (BoN) cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.25%.Domestic and...

Four PMRs for FNB

3 weeks ago - 19 February 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia scooped four business sector PMR Awards, ranking the highest in all four categories, and according to Customer Strategy Manager Quinten Potgieter, the bank...

Myth busting – The truth about a your will

3 weeks ago - 18 February 2020 | Banking

Everyone of working age should have a will, however many of us shy away from it using a variety of excuses. In reality, it’s the...

New employees welcomed

3 weeks ago - 18 February 2020 | Banking

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Group officially welcomed 27 new employees during a two-day New Employee Orientation Programme held at the bank’s People Development Department in...

Safety online, offline and all the time

3 weeks ago - 17 February 2020 | Banking

The last thing you want to think about is someone taking your phone or wallet or gaining access to your personal information. Unfortunately fraudsters know...

Latest News

Women rise in SME sector

39 minutes ago | Business

Over the last decade the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector has seen a trend of more women taking up opportunities in franchising and this is...

Top tennis at junior tourney

3 hours ago | Sports

The T02 NTA Junior Tournament was held in Windhoek last weekend, with 91 entries received. The biggest participating group, were the U/10s, with 15 players...

Prepping for an interview ...

4 hours ago | Banking

Chantelle Reid After applying for a position, you finally receive that call saying, “You have been shortlisted. Please join us for an interview”.This in itself...

No sprinting to Olympics

4 hours ago | Sports

No Namibian athlete reached the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying standard to participate in this year’s event.This follows after the third leg of the Crystal Gold...

Water down the drain

4 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] Rehoboth Town Council on Tuesday dumped a tank full of clean drinking water before confiscating the tank that was placed there by...

Uitstalling bring hulde aan Figueira

4 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Flashback, ’n retrospektiewe fotografie-uitstalling deur Tony Figueira, open volgende Vrydag (20 Maart) by The Project Room.Tydens die ontstuimige vooronafhanklikheidsjare in die tagtigs en die...

New head of legal advisory...

22 hours ago | Banking

Amanda van der Merwe (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Head of the legal advisory services department. She is responsible for leading the...

Barthés Trophy postponed

23 hours ago | Sports

Namibian u20 rugby players who were ready to attend the Barthés Trophy in Kenya in April, will have to wait after the event was...

The failure of a system

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] The intentional death of any person is always harrowing, but when the deceased is a childand it happened at the hand of...

Load More