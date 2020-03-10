New head of legal advisory services

Amanda van der Merwe (pictured) has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s new Head of the legal advisory services department. She is responsible for leading the bank’s legal team to become trusted business partners, execute Bank Windhoek’s and Capricorn Group’s legal strategy, and deliver legal services to entities. Van der Merwe obtained her Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, and holds various advanced taxation and risk management. She is an admitted legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia and has extensive experience in both the private and corporate environment. She joined Bank Windhoek’s parent company, Capricorn Group, in January 2016 as a Senior Legal Advisor.

