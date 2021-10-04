New IDs on the cards

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Nampa

Information minister Peya Mushelenga announced that Cabinet has approved the introduction and launch of new identity documents (ID) cards that will be issued to citizens, permanent residents, permit holders and refugees.

Mushelenga made the announcement on Friday, while announcing cabinet decisions that were approved this week.

He said the proposal was submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and the first people to receive the new IDs at no cost are President Hage Geingob, founding President Sam Nuyoma, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, current Vice President Nangolo Mbumba and Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila. Others are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah, National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi, National Council Chairperson, Lukas Sinimbo and Chief Justice, Peter Shivute. – Nampa