New infrastructure for Dordabis

13 November 2020 | Infrastructure

Residents of Dordabis in the Windhoek Rural Constituency received a community hall, newly constructed toilets and a solar water pumping system from the Khomas Regional Council (KRC).
Handing over the donation, KRC chairperson Rachel Jacobs said council has implemented a number of projects in Windhoek Rural Constituency, of which the Dordabis received its share that includes the renovation of a community hall, rehabilitation, and drilling of boreholes as well as the construction of communal toilets.
She said N$169 226.52 was spent on the renovation of the community hall inclusive of painting, new burglar doors, tiles, 100 heavy-duty plastic chairs, and six round folding tables.
Furthermore, N$483 995 was spent on improving the water point in Dordabis alone inclusive of the drilling of a new borehole, renovations on the water tower and supply lines, and installations of the solar water pump system and pipelines.
Jacobs said the solar water pump system replaces the diesel pump system that has always been a challenge to the community since they could not afford to buy fuel for the system to function.
According to the chairperson, to date, the Dordabis community has received 32 toilets out of a total of 211 dry pit toilets constructed by the KRC in Windhoek Rural Constituency under its rural sanitation programme.
She said the rural sanitation programme is a continuous project that started in 2018 with N$3.1 million spent on the construction of toilets.
At the same event, the Windhoek Rural Constituency councillor Penina Inga-Ita called on the community members to safeguard the properties that were handed over to them, saying that the property does not belong to the government but to the people. “I call upon all community members in Dordabis to look after this infrastructure to ensure that they last longer by safeguarding them against vandalism,” she said. – Nampa

