New junior council for Gobabis municipality

05 March 2020 | Government

Jimmy Visser, a grade 12 learner from the Wennie du Plessis High School, was sworn in as the second junior mayor of Gobabis on Tuesday.
The new junior mayor was sworn in with 11 other new members of the Gobabis Junior Council, including Paulus Hamutenya from Epako High School as the deputy mayor.
Visser replaced outgoing junior mayor, Hidipo Ueitele, who served as the first ever junior mayor of the town for a period of one year.
The second junior council members were drawn from all three secondary schools within the Gobabis boundaries and they will serve in the positions until next year.
In his acceptance speech, Visser said his council will work towards bridging the existing gap between the youth and the senior leaders of the town.
“Our aim is not only to try and get solutions for the youth but also to work together with the youth on involving them in matters that they need to be aware of,” he said, adding that the junior council will fully spearhead active participatory programmes and not simply be spectators.
Concluding, Visser thanked his fellow councillors for having put their trust in him by electing him as their mayor, promising them that they will work in unity as one team during their term in office.
On his part, Ueitele encouraged the new members to work and grow together as one and to take in everything they are taught during their term.
The other office bearers for the new junior council are Paulina Malakia (Town Clerk), Felicitah Mukura (Secretary), Julia Katire (Treasurer). The ordinary councillors include, Karumbu Rukira, Queen Libereki, Stefan Bezuidenhoudt, Vivian Doeses, Kaviiue Mate, Vetarera Kahorere and Uzuvira Mbinngana.
Two guidance teachers were also elected to guide and assist the council on various matters and at meetings. – Nampa

