New leaders for ACPCN

The Association of Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches of Namibia (ACPCN), an umbrella organisation for Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches and Christian-based organisations in Namibia, held its first Annual General Meeting for Pastors (AGMP) on 12 and 13 March 2021.

The meeting was well represented and attended by delegates from across the regions in Namibia, with ten of the 14 regions present.

The meeting considered, adopted, and deliberated amongst others on the association’s annual report, financial report, regional reports, and other pertinent issues of national importance. Furthermore, deliberation and planning of activities, projects, and the necessary contribution to alleviate poverty in the communities as well as the progress and development in the different regions, especially in the remote areas and villages were discussed.



Board

In terms of its powers as contained in the ACPCN Constitution, the AGMP elected and appointed a new board of administration that will enhance its diversity and add new perspectives and experiences in different areas of operations highly relevant to our scope of business.

The newly appointed members of the board are Dr Zezito Epifanio (president), archbishop Miriam Omonigbehin (vice president) and pastors Samuel Goroseb (honorary member), Skeil Keseni (general secretary) and Leonard Ntinda, Deolinda da Fonseca, Karl-Heinz Burger, Ismael Mwandingi, Kakeni Kandetu, Ndahambelela Nghishakenwa and Tjimuhiva Dina Ndiuaamapeni as members.



Thanks to…

On behalf of the new board of administration, regional committees, and member churches, apostle Andries Dreyer thanked the former ACPCN president, apostle Christian Majiedt, who dedicated 20 years of service to the association and who is now retiring.

Apostle Majiedt has been an indispensable president for the Association.

Other votes of thanks go to members (apostles Rooi and Gerson Gariseb as well as pastors Abraham Kamure, Elsie Chen, Dennis Nanub, and Clarice Alcock) who are retiring along with Majiedt for their contributions towards the success of the ACPCN.

