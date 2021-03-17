New leadership for NAMPOA

17 March 2021 | Energy

The voting members of the Namibia Petroleum Operators Association (NAMPOA) elected their new leadership during their annual general meeting.
Leading the board is newly elected chairperson, Klaus Endresen, general manager of the Norwegian oil company BW Kudu.
“Namibia has long been seen as a potential new source of energy deposits. The country offers great exploration opportunities and it is an exciting time to be stepping in as board chairperson,” he said.
The new board leadership began their term on 3 February 2021 and will serve a maximum of two years.
The new leadership members supporting the chairperson are vice chairperson Bridget Venner (vice president and general manager ExxonMobil Exploration & Production Namibia) and treasurer Yolanda Mberirua (management accountant Azinam Exploration Namibia).

Association
NAMPOA is a not-for-profit association established in 1992 to represent the Namibian upstream oil and gas industry, and serves as a forum for professional interaction. It also provides an interface for the industry with the public and government. NAMPOA’s membership includes the following oil and gas companies operating in Namibia Azinam Exploration Namibia, BW Kudu, Enigma Oil & Gas, ExxonMobil E&P Namibia, Impact Oil and Gas, Galp Energia, Global Petroleum, Maurel & Prom, Namcor, Pancontinental Oil and Gas, Reconnaissance Energy, Shell Exploration and Production, Total and Tullow Oil.

