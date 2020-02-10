New leadership for WMC

Pictured in this archive image are members of the WMC that were involved in organising the 50th edition of the Total Tara Rally. Photo Nampa

The Windhoek Motor Club (WMC) selected its new committee to head one of the busiest motorsports clubs in the country for the next two years.

During the AGM on Saturday, the WMC re-elected six members, namely Richard Slamet (chairperson), Cornelia Liebenberg (vice-chairperson), Rianca Fourie (secretary), Clive Strydom (circuit rep), Gareth Fourie (karting rep), and Deon Diegaardt (drags rep).

Speaking to Nampa on Sunday, Slamet said it’s an honour for him to be elected as chairperson of the largest, most active motorsport club in Namibia. “I am humbled by the support from our members and excited to work with the great team that serve with me on the committee. 2020 will be a year full of challenges but I am sure that with this powerful team, we will make it a great one.”

Fourie said that she did not expect to be re-elected and the nomination came as a huge surprise but she is looking forward to giving it her all once more.

The first event of the year for the WMC will be the circuit and carting nationals that will be held on 29 February.

