New look for NWR’s website

If anything, 2020 demonstrated the importance of an online presence, allowing for seamless and faster communication between organisations and clients.

In light of this, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) decided to overhaul its web presence win a bid to create a better user experience for guests.

In the past few months, NWR, with the assistance of Samuel Kapembe of StalinKay, worked tirelessly to ensure that going forth guests would be in a position to interact, share and book their accommodation with ease and convenience.

“When users log onto www.nwr.com.na, they will see how simple yet informative the website has become,” says Mufaro Nesongano, NWR Corporate Communications, Online Media and Sponsorships Manager.

“Resorts have now been listed under the various national parks they fall under. Also, guests will be able to share their greatest moments with us via #NWRMoments, which will then appear on our website. At the same time, our specials are easily accessible. Equally, guests will be able to chat directly with us from the site without the need to call or send an email. These changes are aimed at ensuring that anyone from across the world can find all things NWR at a centralised place,” he said.

Since the last revamp of the NWR website, several changes have occurred in the industry. One of the major shifts has been for clients to plan and book their accommodation online. Therefore, on the overhauled website like on the previous one, clients are going to be able to do this.

Also, some of the establishments have 360-degree videos that allow guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in some of the facilities. Similarly, visitors will have the opportunity to subscribe to NWR’s newsletter in order to be the first to know when the company launches something.

NWR Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama, who is a firm advocate for institutions and countries to embrace the 4th Industrial Revolution so that they remain relevant, is pleased with the work that was done on the website.

“Although a lot of time and effort was spent on overhauling the website, I am glad that we took this long time to provide a world-class website to our customers. The disruption caused by Covid-19 once again presented us with the opportunity to ensure we remain digitally relevant through our new website in addition to our other digital platforms such as our mobile application which is also undergoing subtle touch-ups.”

