New mobile banking app sees the light

19 May 2021 | Technology

Bank Windhoek introduced its new mobile banking app on both the Apple App and Google Play Stores.
According to the bank’s head of digital, data, and customer transformation, Ryan Geyser, their strategy is directed by what customers need and want. “Our customer-centric approach enables us to ensure relevance and maintain our position as a relationship brand.”
Geyser highlighted three key benefits of the new app, namely convenience, security, and cost-saving. “With access to a mobile network, users can conduct transactions from their mobile phone wherever they are, at any time. Regarding security, users can monitor the status of their accounts in real-time, supported by biometric login functionality, and most importantly, using the new App attracts no data usage costs.”
According to Geyser, the bank worked tirelessly to develop the new app. As a result, “users can look forward to a sleek interface, an easy registration process, and exceptional smooth navigation to get banking services done from anywhere in the world.
“We will also be introducing new functionalities on a regular basis to make sure our app is continuously improving and allowing our customers to do even more,” he said.

