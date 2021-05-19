New mobile banking app sees the light
19 May 2021 | Technology
According to the bank’s head of digital, data, and customer transformation, Ryan Geyser, their strategy is directed by what customers need and want. “Our customer-centric approach enables us to ensure relevance and maintain our position as a relationship brand.”
Geyser highlighted three key benefits of the new app, namely convenience, security, and cost-saving. “With access to a mobile network, users can conduct transactions from their mobile phone wherever they are, at any time. Regarding security, users can monitor the status of their accounts in real-time, supported by biometric login functionality, and most importantly, using the new App attracts no data usage costs.”
According to Geyser, the bank worked tirelessly to develop the new app. As a result, “users can look forward to a sleek interface, an easy registration process, and exceptional smooth navigation to get banking services done from anywhere in the world.
“We will also be introducing new functionalities on a regular basis to make sure our app is continuously improving and allowing our customers to do even more,” he said.