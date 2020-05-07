New MTC towers for Ludwigsdorf

07 May 2020 | Local News

After four municipal notices appeared in newspapers earlier this week, announcing the proposed
closure of various streets in the suburb, the Ludwigsdorf Neighbourhood Watch shed some light on
these plans.
In a letter sent to residents living in the area of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Hebenstreit Street,
Mission Road as well a portion of an erf in Joseph Mukwayu Street, it explained that the roads will
not be closed. “A section of the pavement will be closed off for the erection of new MTC towers,”
the information read.
These towers are about 15 meters high and resemble street lights.
After consultations with relevant stakeholders, it was found that this is the final part of a project that
was begun in 2013. “These stations will be used to boost the original 2G, 3G and 4G coverage that
we already have in Ludwigsdorf. We have been assured that this has nothing to do with 5G
technology,” the letter continued.
Attached to the letter, residents also received a map with red dots, indicating where these towers
would be erected.
The municipality has still not responded with questions about this proposed plans, including why the
project is as advertised as saying it would take five years to complete.

