New normal for creating movies

Windhoek • [email protected] International media has been raving about a new movie that became the No. 1 box office hit inAmerica after what some called “exploiting a loophole”.FoxNews reported that while the pandemic stifled film production in its traditional sense, twofilmmakers found a way to make a movie with a zero-dollar budget. Christian Nilsson and EricTabach made a movie, rented out a movie theatre, purchased all the tickets themselves and baskedin the success of producing a No. 1 movie at the box office, simply because nothing else was playing.“I noticed that the box office figures were absurd: U$9 000, U$15 000 for each movie,” Tabach toldBBC. “Nothing big was coming out. Blockbuster films were on hold. I wanted to find a way to get thebiggest number.”They managed to get their ranking after pooling their cash, purchasing all the tickets to their filmshowings at a movie theatre in the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Centre in Long Island. Thisis a common practice called “four-walled distribution” when film distributors buy all of the seats insmaller venues, and in many cases, rent out the place.By 10 June the two would see “Unsubscribe” rake in a U$25 000 daily box office gross whichcatapulted the title to the top spot, overtaking the likes of “Becky” and “The Wretched” that wereprimarily shown at drive-in locations.The movie, Unsubscribe, was written in 30 minutes by Nilsson and takes place over Zoom. It wasshot in less than a week and editing took three weeks. Other cast members include Ozark’s CharlieTahan along with other YouTube personalities.The 29-minute video can be seen on Vimeo and rented for US$3.99. This is definitely on my list ofmust watch movies this week, but for originality and creating short-lived fame, WE rate it 4 out of 5.