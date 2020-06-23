New normal for creating movies

23 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
International media has been raving about a new movie that became the No. 1 box office hit in
America after what some called “exploiting a loophole”.
FoxNews reported that while the pandemic stifled film production in its traditional sense, two
filmmakers found a way to make a movie with a zero-dollar budget. Christian Nilsson and Eric
Tabach made a movie, rented out a movie theatre, purchased all the tickets themselves and basked
in the success of producing a No. 1 movie at the box office, simply because nothing else was playing.
“I noticed that the box office figures were absurd: U$9 000, U$15 000 for each movie,” Tabach told
BBC. “Nothing big was coming out. Blockbuster films were on hold. I wanted to find a way to get the
biggest number.”
They managed to get their ranking after pooling their cash, purchasing all the tickets to their film
showings at a movie theatre in the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Centre in Long Island. This
is a common practice called “four-walled distribution” when film distributors buy all of the seats in
smaller venues, and in many cases, rent out the place.
By 10 June the two would see “Unsubscribe” rake in a U$25 000 daily box office gross which
catapulted the title to the top spot, overtaking the likes of “Becky” and “The Wretched” that were
primarily shown at drive-in locations.
The movie, Unsubscribe, was written in 30 minutes by Nilsson and takes place over Zoom. It was
shot in less than a week and editing took three weeks. Other cast members include Ozark’s Charlie
Tahan along with other YouTube personalities.
The 29-minute video can be seen on Vimeo and rented for US$3.99. This is definitely on my list of
must watch movies this week, but for originality and creating short-lived fame, WE rate it 4 out of 5.

