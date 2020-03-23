New note to celebrate independence

23 March 2020 | Banking

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) on Saturday launched a commemorative N$30 banknote in celebration of the country’s 30th Independence Day celebrations. The launch took place on Saturday at State House during the swearing-in of President Hage Geingob for his second and last term as president of Namibia.
Speaking at the event, former BoN Governor Ipumbu Shiimi said that as the BoN, they share the views of young people who believe that Namibians have reason to celebrate the progress that the country has made over the last 30 years, hence the decision to issue an anniversary commemorative note. “We are not oblivious to the socio-economic challenges that the country is facing, but we believe that, to continue making progress, it is appropriate to look back and appreciate the journey we have travelled to date.”
He said that it has been the bank’s long-standing tradition to celebrate significant events in Namibia by issuing commemorative coins, referring to 19 March 1995 when the bank issued three series of commemorative coins, namely a Copper-nickel, a silver N$10 and a gold N$100 to mark the 5th Independence Anniversary. “The issuance of commemorative coins and notes is a common practice by central banks around the world and given the significance of this milestone, this is the first time the bank is issuing a banknote instead of a coin.”
Shiimi noted that BoN resolved to have on the front side of the note, the portraits of the three presidents, starting with the founding president Sam Nujoma, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and current president Have Geingob.
“It is our considered view that Namibia under the sound and visionary leadership of our three presidents over the past three decades, Namibia has achieved great strides in terms of maintaining peace and stability,” he said.
Shiimi said that on the back side of the note, two black rhinos are depicted as BoN’s contribute to the awareness campaign against rhino poaching.
Furthermore, he encouraged the public to familiarise themselves with all the security features of this commemorative banknote, adding that it should be embraced as a national treasure and treated with great care, respect, and pride. “Let this note serve as constant reminder that as a nation, through unity, peace, and stability, we have climbed many mountains together and we can climb many more challenging mountains in the future.” – Nampa

