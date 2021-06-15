New O-space open

Practical solutions for aspiring business owners

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.

Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will add value to

Namibia’s socio-economic development, as well as promote business entrepreneurship and support

established start-ups, integrating small businesses, youth and creative industries in the region.

“Putting the interests of the Namibian people first is what excites us the most. This is because

we at the ministry communicate the ‘Growth at Home’ language,” she said, adding that this is

essential for development.

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade in collaboration with stakeholders and development

partners created programmes designed to assist Micro, Small and Medium enterprises

(MSMEs) and further aimed at supporting various start-ups and growing businesses to

withstand the worst of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through Start-up Namibia, we aim to have national hubs with regional outreach with a target to



create at least 150 sustainable startups by December 2023. We have no doubt that the O-

Space initiative will come onboard in offering practical solutions to aspiring business owners and



equally providing support to increase productive business in our economy.”

She said the inauguration lays the foundation to reap desired fruits in the future aimed at

promoting business, trade and sustainable development within the country and the international

business fraternities.

“The government is aware of the importance of the MSMEs, start-ups and youth

entrepreneurship and the role it plays in developing the economy, hence the ministry is set to

implement appropriate policies and programs with a view to enhance businesses growth,” she

said.

“This includes development of a National Informal Economy and Entrepreneurship Development

Policy that is currently in the pipeline. The policy’s objective is to develop the informal economy

and its participants into commercially viable and mainstream economy sector, which could

contribute to the economic growth of the country and its inhabitant in a sustainable manner,”

she added.

The policy seeks to address challenges faced by the informal economy including infrastructure,

entrepreneurial development, and institutional support. Additionally, the policy is to be

developed into a national business promotion act to help ensure that it is integrated with the

Namibia Investment Promotion Act with the main emphasis on sector reservation and ensuring

the attraction of viable and complementary foreign investment.

“The ministry continues to put in place various interventions to assist the MSMEs to acquire

appropriate production technology in the form of equipment and machinery to improve their

productivity and competitiveness, where funds permit,” she continued.

In conclusion, she said that “As nation we do not have a choice but to industrialise and to

continue devising strategies to defend and sustain local and upcoming enterprises, which is

growth at home.”