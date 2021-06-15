New O-space open

Practical solutions for aspiring business owners

15 June 2021 | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.
Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will add value to
Namibia’s socio-economic development, as well as promote business entrepreneurship and support
established start-ups, integrating small businesses, youth and creative industries in the region.
“Putting the interests of the Namibian people first is what excites us the most. This is because
we at the ministry communicate the ‘Growth at Home’ language,” she said, adding that this is
essential for development.
The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade in collaboration with stakeholders and development
partners created programmes designed to assist Micro, Small and Medium enterprises
(MSMEs) and further aimed at supporting various start-ups and growing businesses to
withstand the worst of Covid-19 pandemic.
“Through Start-up Namibia, we aim to have national hubs with regional outreach with a target to

create at least 150 sustainable startups by December 2023. We have no doubt that the O-
Space initiative will come onboard in offering practical solutions to aspiring business owners and

equally providing support to increase productive business in our economy.”
She said the inauguration lays the foundation to reap desired fruits in the future aimed at
promoting business, trade and sustainable development within the country and the international
business fraternities.
“The government is aware of the importance of the MSMEs, start-ups and youth
entrepreneurship and the role it plays in developing the economy, hence the ministry is set to
implement appropriate policies and programs with a view to enhance businesses growth,” she
said.
“This includes development of a National Informal Economy and Entrepreneurship Development
Policy that is currently in the pipeline. The policy’s objective is to develop the informal economy
and its participants into commercially viable and mainstream economy sector, which could
contribute to the economic growth of the country and its inhabitant in a sustainable manner,”
she added.
The policy seeks to address challenges faced by the informal economy including infrastructure,
entrepreneurial development, and institutional support. Additionally, the policy is to be
developed into a national business promotion act to help ensure that it is integrated with the
Namibia Investment Promotion Act with the main emphasis on sector reservation and ensuring
the attraction of viable and complementary foreign investment.
“The ministry continues to put in place various interventions to assist the MSMEs to acquire
appropriate production technology in the form of equipment and machinery to improve their
productivity and competitiveness, where funds permit,” she continued.
In conclusion, she said that “As nation we do not have a choice but to industrialise and to
continue devising strategies to defend and sustain local and upcoming enterprises, which is
growth at home.”

Similar News

 

Portable services via Twoobii

15th of June 10:28 | Local News

The Twoobii satellite broadband service from Q-KON recently demonstrated the convenience andreliability of portable communications.The Namib Race, comprising a 1 000km race through the Namib Desert,...

Prayer days for pandemic to end

1 day - 13 June 2021 | Local News

A committee entrusted to deal with Covid related affairs in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (ELCIN) announced that it will host a crusade to...

FAW recommits to Namibian market

3 days ago - 11 June 2021 | Local News

Market showing green shoots after negative impact of pandemicFor the past 27 years, FAW Trucks has been cultivating a solid reputation for providing products thatare...

Clear the SPCA shelter

5 days ago - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has anadoption event taking place later this...

Admit guilt or hit the road

5 days ago - 09 June 2021 | Local News

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they areinvolved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate...

CoW does a bit of gardening

1 week ago - 07 June 2021 | Local News

With the rainy season over, the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) parks division is hard at work cleaning the sidewalks, traffic islands, and traffic circles of...

Namibian vaccine fear rife

1 week ago - 02 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] majority of Namibians believe prayer trumps the effectiveness of vaccines, a new survey has found. According to the latest Afrobarometer results for...

Who can you call?

1 week ago - 02 June 2021 | Local News

A counselling hotline has been launched to help girls and women who are in distress and who need someone to talk to.In a media statement...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

2 weeks ago - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on LGBTQ laws

2 weeks ago - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Latest News

‘Get your training right’ -...

7 minutes ago | Sports

Retired Namibian long-distance runner Luketz Swartbooi has called on athletes who qualified for the upcoming Olympics and Paralympic Games slated for Tokyo, Japan to focus...

Winter warmers for Mandume PS

12 minutes ago | Education

Green Enterprise Solutions donated much needed scarves, gloves and beanies to the learners of Mandume Primary School in the capital.Namibian winters are cold and harsh,...

More ventilators for MoHSS

22 minutes ago | Health

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia donated 23 ventilators, medical equipment and kits worth U$1 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) towards...

New O-space open

9 hours ago | Local News

The O-space initiative of the Omaheke Innovation Village was inaugurated in Gobabis last week.Speaking at the event, industrialization minister Lucia Iipumbu, said this endeavor will...

Okahandja municipality fails to balance...

20 hours ago | Government

Okahandja local authority councillors were bypassed when the municipality presided over transactions amounting to at least N$90 million in 2019, a direct contravention of the...

Suiderhof NDF clinic razed

20 hours ago | Disasters

The Namibian Defence Force clinic situated in Windhoek’s Suiderhof residential area was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The fire burned for hours while the...

Covid and cancer: What to...

20 hours ago | Health

As a response measure to try and alleviate the situation at Windhoek Central Hospital due to the current upsurge in Covid-19 cases and the need...

Father’s day gift ideas in...

21 hours ago | Life Style

Finding the perfect Father’s Day gift can be tricky. To narrow down the search, consider the items that could be used in and around the...

Mental wellbeing suits us all

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • John SteytlerMental health is a subject which we are only starting to scratch the surface of in Namibia and it is not talked...

Load More