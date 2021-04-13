New offices for Nesha Medical Practice

13 April 2021 | Health

The founder of Nesha Medical Practice, Dr Nelson Makemba, always knew he had a passion for medicine and once he reached high school, he was certain he wanted to turn his dream into reality by becoming a qualified medical doctor.
Today, Nesha Medical is run by three passionate individuals: Dr Makemba himself, administrative clerk Namupa Makemba, and practice manager Zelda Beyers. Together they are ready to serve patients with care.
As was the case with many of us, Covid-19 brought about changes in the medical fraternity. As a doctor, Dr Makemba needed to readjust his approach when it came to communicating with patients, with face-to-face interaction being minimal during the lockdown.
Due to these circumstances, the team at Nesha Medical had to act speedily and think of ways to service patients. This is how virtual interactions came about and it wasn’t long before consultations were being done via a phone call or video chat.
Patients were able to discuss symptoms with the doctor and he would then assess the urgency of the matter.
This was and still is a learning experience for Dr Makemba and his patients, as they all needed to learn and adjust to this “new normal”.

‘Noticeable differences’
According to Dr Makemba, there are a number of noticeable differences he has witnessed from patients when it comes to taking precautions against the virus, whether it is wearing a mask, sanitising, keeping a safe distance or staying away from crowded establishments.
Still, the Nesha Medical Practice seeks to continuously improve the environment for their patients, making it a safer space and a place filled with even more reassurance.
In light of this, Nesha Medical Practice has moved to a new location, namely Windhoek North Medical Centre (erf 209) in Ooievaar Street (opposite Central Hospital main gate)..
The team is confident that the new location will allow them to assist more patients in a safe manner while keeping all Covid-19 precautions and restrictions in action.

