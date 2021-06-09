New owners for welding company

09 June 2021 | Business

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced its acquisition of C&V Welding (Pty) Ltd, effective 1 March 2021.
The latter will operate as Kraatz Engineering C&V Welding, adding its steel construction services to the former’s engineering services for the industrial, maritime, oil and gas, and mining industries. The acquisition will produce an expanded network of engineering and construction services between the two companies.
C&V Welding is known for its reliability, seamless coordination and adherence to client specifications and health and safety procedures. The steelwork solutions provider has completed several commercial, industrial and residential projects, from the construction of warehouse and roof structures to finer stainless-steel work including the fabrication of handrails and balustrades. These capabilities in grand projects as well as elaborate, small-scale construction will enhance the expertise and market offerings of Kraatz Engineering.
Kraatz Engineering MD Eugene Louw, congratulated C&V Welding for the rich heritage they have created and expressed his pride in their legacy being combined with that of Kraatz Engineering. “Having become the preferred steelwork partner of many since its establishment in 1974, and with an outstanding reputation for delivering beyond expectations, C&V Welding is a valuable addition to the Group and the joining of their 19-strong workforce will advance the creation of a more comprehensive, integrated service offering for our clients and stakeholders. The interdependence within our new team will also lead to our employees gaining a greater skillset and expanded work opportunities.”

