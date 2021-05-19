New oxygen concentrators for local hospitals

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula (left) pictured with WHO Country Representative to Namibia, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses at the handover of oxygen concentrators. Photo Nampa

The health ministry received 20 oxygen concentrators valued at almost N$180 000 from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to enhance Namibia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the handover, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the items come at an opportune time to support the country’s healthcare facilities to provide quality services to patients. “Oxygen therapy is a critical component in the management of Covid-19 patients. The world is experiencing a high demand for oxygen. We have also informed the public about the oxygen supply challenges facing our hospitals, therefore the contribution of WHO to these efforts is appreciated and will go a long way in improving oxygen availability.”

WHO Country Representative to Namibia, Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses highlighted that the ability to boost capacity to deliver oxygen therapy is the cornerstone of the overall approach to managing the Covid-19 outbreak and has implications for the functioning of the entire system.

“Covid-19 treatment healthcare facilities should be equipped with pulse oximeters, functioning oxygen systems including single-use oxygen delivery interfaces,” he said, adding that WHO will continue to support Namibia in estimating its forecasted need of oxygen and compare this to existing oxygen supply availability to identify the gap. – Nampa



