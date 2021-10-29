New project to help strays
29 October 2021 | Local News
A newly launched initiative helps to rescue, sterilize and rehome abused and unwanted animals in Omaruru.
According to Ali Ryan, managing director of The Ark, the aim is to reduce the unnecessary euthanizing of animals, assisting and reducing diseases, and managing the overpopulation of domesticated animals.
“The team consists of seven directors – two conservationists, a zoologist, a vet surgeon and a student vet nurse, as well as a business owner with an interest in animal behaviour – each bringing their own knowledge and skill set to the table. We also have a local from the Kunene, with decades of experience of the location.
“I believe that most Namibians are completely unaware of the crises going on around us; it is essential that we manage this catastrophic, unregulated domestic overpopulation of dogs and cats at a national level. Street and village dogs have always been a part of the developing world, but Namibia’s exploding population is spiralling disease epidemics that are transforming this issue into a major problem,” she says.
This human caused issue results in many animals being killed each month. Ali says it's not the ill, diseased, or problematic domestic animals being euthanized. “It’s healthy animals, puppies and kittens.”
Combining the lack of suitable homes, with the limited people wanting to adopt, along with lack of funding, the question remains. “What else are organisations around Namibia meant to do?”
What to do
The answer to this huge problem is simple: Reduce the number of animals by sterilising.
According to Ali, the current project is to create two long-term facilities, one in Omaruru and one at Khowarib. “This is to house animals in dire need of assistance, combining this rescue and rehabilitation project with sterilising as many dogs as possible to manage overpopulation and the issues related to overpopulation,” she says.
She adds that there are currently no animal organisations or vets in the remote areas of Khowarib.
This project is their first initiative, and is part of a much bigger dream and many more conservation projects they plan to begin and assist with.
The team created an emergency location for the rescues to stay earlier in October and they want to create a larger, long term functional building to house the animals early next year.
They already house 20 animals, including a disabled female puppy, a female at the end of her chemotherapy and seven 2-week old puppies who are being bottle fed due to their mother’s severe malnutrition.
“Another dog was severely beaten and requires rehabilitation to trust humans again,” she said. There are also three other puppies undergoing treatment for Parvo, a highly contagious disease they’re seeing a massive increase in, with a 90% mortality rate in untreated dogs.
“The project requires funding for primarily the Omaruru facility and we will utilise any donations for the most important aspects first, food, medical care, sterilisations and the facility build,” Ali added.
Their current donation needs include shade netting, bricks, wire, pallets, roof sheeting and wood poles. They also need a vehicle to make sure they can go where they need to be. “We are thankful for a fantastic donation of N$13 500 that was already received.”
If you would to make a difference and help this cause, contact Ali at 081 737 5675.