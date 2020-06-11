New regulations an exciting challenge – CN

Cricket Namibia (CN) chief executive Johan Muller welcomed the new interim regulations for the

sport which have been introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as necessitated by the

Covid-19 outbreak.

Muller believes it will add more excitement to the game.

Speaking to Nampa earlier this week, Muller said the following rules will now apply:

• A ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball;

• Allowing home-grown umpires in international series; and

• Allowing teams to replace players displaying symptoms of Covid-19 during a Test match. This will

be in line with concussion replacements, where the match referee will approve the nearest like-for-

like replacement.

These regulations are not be applicable for One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20

Internationals (T20Is).

Responding to these regulations, Muller said the use of saliva will affect both teams. “This means it

takes away a very important wicket-taking ability for bowlers as the swing of the ball will be

affected.”

On the appointment of home-grown umpires, Muller said Namibia currently has three ICC-

recognised match officials. “These officials have a career path, so they will not make decisions which

will hamper their progress in their chosen career. It takes a number of years to reach the level of

umpire, so I do not think they will jeopardise their careers by making bad decisions as they will be

reviewed regularly,” he said.

The ICC Chief Executives’ Committee ratified recommendations aimed at mitigating the risks posed

by Covid-19 and protects the safety of players and match officials when cricket resumes.

The requirement to appoint neutral match officials will be temporarily removed from playing

conditions for all international formats owing to the current logistical challenges with international

travel.

The committee also confirmed an additional unsuccessful decision review system (DRS) for each

team in each innings of a match, keeping in mind that there may be less experienced umpires on

duty at times. This will increase the number of unsuccessful appeals per innings for each team to

three for Tests and two for the white-ball formats.

The ICC also approved a relaxation of rules on apparel logos for the next 12 months. A logo, not

exceeding 32 square inches in size, may be placed on the chest of the Test match shirt and sweater

in addition to the three other logos allowed as per regulations. As of now, logos on chests are only

allowed for ODIs and T20Is. – Nampa