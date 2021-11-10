New relay records set

The second Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala, which took place in Windhoek last weekend, saw two new relay records.

Juliette Senekal, Ernst Jansen, Mikayla Geyser, and James Langford registered a new 11 to 12 years 400 metres freestyle relay record at 4:50.97, while Chloe Rossouw, Oliver Durand, Ariana Naukosho, and Robin Engelhard set a new mixed record in the 13 to 14 years 400 metre freestyle relay in a time of 4:19.18.

Hosted at the Olympia swimming pool, 123 swimmers from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy participated in the gala. The swimmers battled it out in 737 events.

“It was a huge success, with children and adults competing together,” said Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) executive committee member, Nicky McNamara. “Conditions were hot but perfect. With the water still a little on the cool side, the swimmers were happy for the heat when they were done.”

The gala was sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED.

The third Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala will take place on 26 and 27 November at the Olympia swimming pool in the capital.

