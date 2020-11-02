New release from Ga Ai Danab

02 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In a time when Namibia mourns the loss of innocent lives to the scourge that is SGBV, femicide and corruption, the guys from the Nam Khoisan movement came together to record Ga Ai Danab, which translates to "Clever" or "Oopkop" in Afrikaans.
The song tackles a host of issues as the five EmCees focus on the injustices faced by Namibians from all walks of life. Moreover, the song is a call to arms and an anthem for the disenfranchised and voiceless in these tumultuous times.
Featuring Nomad, Klasman, HB, Brizzy, Citto and Dev on guitar, the group hopes to instigate the necessary conversations to address the social ills that are strangling the nation.
The song is a follow-up to the song Khoisan by Nomad, Citto and HB released in November 2018 and it highlights various controversial issues, but is also a beacon of hope as heard in the chorus with Citto singing “… en as ons stil raak net voor die son sak, sal ons steeds op aandag bly, ja op ’n sinkplaat in ’n stofstraat sal niks ons onderkry”, emphasising the resilience of our people to rise above the obstacles they face.
Two weekends ago, the crew made their way to Rehoboth to record a music video for the song directed and edited by up and coming coastal videographer Navaeh Photography. The video was shot at different locations in and around the town and promises to be an eye opener in regards to government negligence and disregard of the once beautiful town.
The video will be released on Friday (6 November 2020), almost two years to the day after the release of their first collaborative offering.
Find the song for free download at http://www.reverbnation.com/open_graph/song/32192119 or bit.ly/3oKIDUs

New release from Ga Ai Danab

