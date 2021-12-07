New start for ex-offenders

07 December 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to CHANGE to the tune of N$432 600 for the coming year at the recent graduation ceremony held in Windhoek.
Tomas Iindji, FNB Head of Commercial Mid Touch Segment and Clusters, said the bank is proud to be part of a programme that empowers people to be creative, productive and entrepreneurial.
“We applaud the good work of CHANGE, and we congratulate everyone who is graduating today. Your change inspires us all! We bear witness to many success stories and numerous happy endings.”
He added: “We recognise that the programmes run by CHANGE offer a second chance to ex-offenders and others who desire to take up the challenge of building a new future for themselves and their families. We understand that the training assists people to support themselves, and that this brings economic, psychological and social benefits. New perspectives and new learning uplifts people, enables them to make a difference in their own lives, and inspires others to be the change they want to see.”
CHANGE Director Jean Chiketa Chinyerere said they were grateful for the support they receive from FNB as it allows them to continuously give skills training to their target groups of ex-offenders and the disadvantaged members of our communities.
“With the tailoring project, trainees can now sustain themselves as they can produce and sell clothes and hats as entrepreneurs - a much-needed skill to curb the unemployment rate that has also been pushed higher by the Covid19 events.”
CHANGE is involved in uplifting Namibian communities and contributing to economic and social development by re-integrating ex-offenders into society. Amongst its various courses, CHANGE provides a fashion design and tailoring programme, together with business training. The support of FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, goes towards this programme, highlighting the continued commitment towards education and skills development.

Similar News

 

Rolspelers vergader oor straatkinders

1 week ago - 25 November 2021 | Social Issues

Die ministerie in die presidensie verantwoordelik vir geslagsgelykheid, armoede-uitwissing en maatskaplike welsyn is die gasheer van ’n driedaagse slypskool om ’n oplossing te probeer vind...

OM support for communities

1 week ago - 24 November 2021 | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Down Syndrome Day celebrated with pop-in festival

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined...

App to help hearing impaired

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]“I urge every Namibian to make a special effort to become a campaigner for people with disabilities,” the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs...

Music keeping kids off the streets

2 weeks ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Fate of Omaheke’s San in the spotlight

2 weeks ago - 17 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members...

Special support for SPCA

3 weeks ago - 16 November 2021 | Social Issues

The SPCA recently hosted its annual Animals by Night fundraiser – a fun evening bringing animal lovers, sponsors, and talented Namibian artists together in aid...

Agt maatskaplike werkers vir die hele Khomas

3 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Petisie wat die haglike werksomstandighede van maatskaplike werkers uitlig en geskryf deur ’n groep maatskaplike werkers in die Khomasstreek aan die ministerie...

Nampol donates to Otjomuise soup kitchen

3 weeks ago - 15 November 2021 | Social Issues

As part of the seventh national conference of the Namibian Police Women's Network (Nampol), officers handed over food and hygiene items to those in need,...

Heart for Groot Aub’s furry friends

3 weeks ago - 12 November 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, supported the Namibian Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) with N$100 000 towards veterinary consulting room services in Groot Aub -...

Latest News

The Namibian House needs to...

7 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Mathew HashoongoOver the last few years there has been a lot of talk about building the Namibian House and making it an inclusive,...

New start for ex-offenders

8 hours ago | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to CHANGE to the tune of N$432 600 for the coming year at the recent graduation...

Pricey justice bars most Namibians...

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] to justice through private lawyers is a pipe dream for a majority of Namibians, with prices for professional legal assistance far exceeding...

Third Go4Gold training done and...

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Education

Cognisant of the value of their team, Gondwana Collection Namibia believes in giving their staff the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills, and advance...

PE4Life manuals get a trial...

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Education

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MEAC), the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service together with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through...

e-Health to assist system

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Health

The health ministry on Friday launched the national e-Health strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery in Namibia and promoting universal healthcare through Information and Communication...

Namibian honoured at Oxford

1 day - 06 December 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian who studied law at the University of Oxford in England, has been honoured with the Prof Surya Subedi Prize for best...

Voortrekkers gaan groot vir renosters

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Sports

Windhoek • Karli RudolphDie Voortrekkers vier vanjaar hul 90ste bestaansjaar met die tema “Voortrekkers gaan groot”.Die Namibiese Voortrekkers het daarom besluit om hul eie span...

Leader for a Lifetime

1 day - 06 December 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lindo AntonioDecember 3rd is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day when the rights and well-being of all people with disabilities...

Load More