New start for ex-offenders

Tomas Iindji from FNB Namibia and CHANGE Director Jean Chiketa Chinyerere at the CHANGE graduation ceremony. Photo contributed

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to CHANGE to the tune of N$432 600 for the coming year at the recent graduation ceremony held in Windhoek.

Tomas Iindji, FNB Head of Commercial Mid Touch Segment and Clusters, said the bank is proud to be part of a programme that empowers people to be creative, productive and entrepreneurial.

“We applaud the good work of CHANGE, and we congratulate everyone who is graduating today. Your change inspires us all! We bear witness to many success stories and numerous happy endings.”

He added: “We recognise that the programmes run by CHANGE offer a second chance to ex-offenders and others who desire to take up the challenge of building a new future for themselves and their families. We understand that the training assists people to support themselves, and that this brings economic, psychological and social benefits. New perspectives and new learning uplifts people, enables them to make a difference in their own lives, and inspires others to be the change they want to see.”

CHANGE Director Jean Chiketa Chinyerere said they were grateful for the support they receive from FNB as it allows them to continuously give skills training to their target groups of ex-offenders and the disadvantaged members of our communities.

“With the tailoring project, trainees can now sustain themselves as they can produce and sell clothes and hats as entrepreneurs - a much-needed skill to curb the unemployment rate that has also been pushed higher by the Covid19 events.”

CHANGE is involved in uplifting Namibian communities and contributing to economic and social development by re-integrating ex-offenders into society. Amongst its various courses, CHANGE provides a fashion design and tailoring programme, together with business training. The support of FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, goes towards this programme, highlighting the continued commitment towards education and skills development.