New tech programme launched

Digital kits to help young startups

01 June 2021 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected]
Close to 200 digital kits will be awarded to eligible youth after successful completion of the
Tech2Startup programme.
The programme is a two-week blended programme that will capacitate selected youth with digital
skills in Arduino, ICT and Design, and three dimensional printing. 
The digital transformation centre of the GIZ Startup Namibia project, launched the digital kits
initiative on Tuesday 1 June 2021 and kits consist of a PEBL laptop, laptop bag, Arduino kit, as well as
access to a working space and a mentor.
The goal is to support Namibia with digital change. “With digitalisation comes an opportunity to
learn from different partners,” said Gerlinde Sauer from the German embassy. “This will lay the
foundation for the start of many startups.”
She encouraged those who received the kits, be bold and go for it. “Don't give up and if you fail, start
again.”
According to Dr Michael Humavindu from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, this
programme is important to enhance the country and to create an inclusive environment. “It is
estimated that the ICT sector will grow by 54% in terms of job creation – more than any other
sector,” he said, adding that there is a lot of room for economic growth within this sector.
Statistics from 2016 indicate that only 27% of Namibians aged 15 years and older had used a
computer in the last three months. “This needs to change. Providing access to ICT infrastructure and
reskilling especially young people to be able to become digital entrepreneurs is a priority.”

Empowerment
According to Bjorn Wiedow, head of the digital transformation centre, the programme will equip
beneficiaries with digital skills that will empower them to be more competitive in the labour market
or to start their own business venture.
Currently, ten youth from Physically Active Youth is testing the programme which will conclude by
the end of this week. “None of them had prior experience and yet they have impressed us in terms
of how quickly they grasp everything,” Wiedow said.
The programme will be rolled out to other regions as early as July. They plan on reaching 100 youth
this year.
The aim of this initiative is to create an online platform for young Namibians to introduce them to
opportunities in the technology industry and potentially inspire them into entrepreneurship. This
also serves as a way to support Namibians who don't have access to ICT, entrepreneurial or
manufacturing training programmes in education institutions.

The initiative comes from StartUp Namibia and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, with
funding from the German government.

Similar News

 

Social media influencers sought

1 week ago - 23 May 2021 | Technology

According to the statistical website Napoleoncat, Namibia had 782 000 Facebook users in April 2021, which account for 28.3% of its entire population, and 320...

Collaboration is key

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2021 | Technology

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has called on young women to collaborate to reach wider audience and build stronger portfolios for...

ATU, Ericsson expand Africa’s ICT space

1 month - 23 April 2021 | Technology

Namibia joined 45 other African countries and telecommunications stakeholders to launch the first set of African Telecommunications Union (ATU) spectrum recommendations that focus on transforming...

Communications Act needs amendment – CRAN

2 months ago - 30 March 2021 | Technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) has called on lawmakers to amend the “outdated” Communications Act of 2009 in a bid to respond to...

Budding coders realise their dream

2 months ago - 22 March 2021 | Technology

DoBox in the capital, launched the CodeCave late last year, welcoming entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and small businesses to use its dedicated ICT space and think...

Levelling the playing field

2 months ago - 03 March 2021 | Technology

Paratus Namibia announced that it has signed its first “Fibre Open Access” agreement, onboarding Africa Online as a client.This is the first of many deals...

Waves of change

3 months ago - 17 February 2021 | Technology

Along with the news that Paratus is the landing party for the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, the former also welcomes private licensed operator Demshi...

NWR website up again

3 months ago - 10 February 2021 | Technology

Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ Windhoek server was attacked by ransomware over the weekend, resulting in the NWR booking system – Innkeeper and its email server –...

Hommeltuie bring nuwe uitdagings vir internasionale wetgewing

3 months ago - 01 February 2021 | Technology

Waarneming met behulp van hommeltuie is vinnig besig om ’n algemene verskynsel te word. Dit het by militêre gevegte begin, maar het reeds na ander...

Exciting new opportunities for FemTech

4 months ago - 26 January 2021 | Technology

DoBox and the Embassy of France announced the launching of the FemTech project to support the development of Namibia’s Female Tech Entrepreneurs.The project responds to...

Latest News

Two nights of dressing up...

1st of June 11:17 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] monthly Drag Night Namibia will now be on both Friday and Saturday for a double dose ofentertainment.According to director Lize Ehlers, tickets...

First for local wheelchair basketball

1st of June 10:51 | Sports

Head coach of the men’s national wheelchair basketball team, Ryan Raghoo, announced the squad that will represent Namibia at the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Johannesburg...

Be wary of Covid-misinformation –...

1st of June 10:44 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said government will never do anything to harm Namibians, referring to concerns over the Covid vaccine, which he said was established...

NFA hopes to go ahead

17 minutes ago | Sports

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that...

Sien Bay, Majozi en Early...

10 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

SA-sangeres Janie Bay se splinternuwe enkelsnit “My Lief” is onlangs deur Warner Music South Africa vrygestel, met die video van dié treffer wat pas uitgereik...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

18 hours ago | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on...

20 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Special care for special children

20 hours ago | Social Issues

Children remain the most vulnerable and disruptions in society such as Covid-19, unemployment or underdevelopment, have a heavy impact on their wellbeing, safety and future.In...

No more free water for...

20 hours ago | Society

The Gobabis Municipality will discontinue the free water supply introduced due to the State of Emergency following the Covid-19 outbreak last year.Mayor Elvire Theron during...

Load More