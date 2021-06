New tech programme launched

Windhoek • [email protected] Close to 200 digital kits will be awarded to eligible youth after successful completion of theTech2Startup programme.The programme is a two-week blended programme that will capacitate selected youth with digitalskills in Arduino, ICT and Design, and three dimensional printing.The digital transformation centre of the GIZ Startup Namibia project, launched the digital kitsinitiative on Tuesday 1 June 2021 and kits consist of a PEBL laptop, laptop bag, Arduino kit, as well asaccess to a working space and a mentor.The goal is to support Namibia with digital change. “With digitalisation comes an opportunity tolearn from different partners,” said Gerlinde Sauer from the German embassy. “This will lay thefoundation for the start of many startups.”She encouraged those who received the kits, be bold and go for it. “Don't give up and if you fail, startagain.”According to Dr Michael Humavindu from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, thisprogramme is important to enhance the country and to create an inclusive environment. “It isestimated that the ICT sector will grow by 54% in terms of job creation – more than any othersector,” he said, adding that there is a lot of room for economic growth within this sector.Statistics from 2016 indicate that only 27% of Namibians aged 15 years and older had used acomputer in the last three months. “This needs to change. Providing access to ICT infrastructure andreskilling especially young people to be able to become digital entrepreneurs is a priority.”EmpowermentAccording to Bjorn Wiedow, head of the digital transformation centre, the programme will equipbeneficiaries with digital skills that will empower them to be more competitive in the labour marketor to start their own business venture.Currently, ten youth from Physically Active Youth is testing the programme which will conclude bythe end of this week. “None of them had prior experience and yet they have impressed us in termsof how quickly they grasp everything,” Wiedow said.The programme will be rolled out to other regions as early as July. They plan on reaching 100 youththis year.The aim of this initiative is to create an online platform for young Namibians to introduce them toopportunities in the technology industry and potentially inspire them into entrepreneurship. Thisalso serves as a way to support Namibians who don't have access to ICT, entrepreneurial ormanufacturing training programmes in education institutions.The initiative comes from StartUp Namibia and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, withfunding from the German government.