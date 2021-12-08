New volleyball champs crowned

08 December 2021 | Sports

The final round of the Bank Windhoek Namibian Volleyball Federation Cup hosted in Walvis Bay last weekend, proved to be a sporting event of note, with the men’s Namibia Correctional Services (NCS) Volleyball Club Ondangwa breaking the norm to win the title in a tourney dominated by teams based in the central region.
NVF President Hillary Imbuwa said it was exciting to witness NCS' win. He shared that since the history of their major tournaments over the past 12 years, teams from the Khomas region have dominated. Imbuwa noted that NCS’ win demonstrates that the sport has grown. “We will continue to search for talent to grow volleyball in Namibia.”
Revivals retained their championship status in the ladies’ category.
From the onset, 16 teams from the Oshana, Khomas, Kavango East, Zambezi, and the Erongo, were all on top of their game as they came out ready to claim the ultimate trophy.
With an intense rivalry, the quarterfinal games kicked off Friday evening. The Namibian Defence Force (NDF) women’s team played against their colleagues from the Navy in the second quarter-final match. However, NDF established its dominance and secured its spot in the semi-Final.
Kudos Volleyball Club and NDF met in a thrilling semi-final match in the men's category. Kudos took the first two sets of the encounter, NDF however, took it a level higher and fought back to win the thrilling semi-final three sets to two.
The Ondangwa-based NCS Volleyball Club faced NDF in the final in the men’s category. NDF fought and took a set in the match; however, NCS stood its ground and won the game by delivering powerful attacks consistently when it mattered the most. The final score was three sets to one in favour of NCS.
Revival Volleyball Club in the women’s category dominated the tournament and established their reputation as defending champions. Revivals faced their nemesis Kudos in the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup final and thrashed kudos three sets to nil to reclaim their throne.
The Bank Windhoek NVF Cup 2021 started with a parade through the streets of Walvis Bay under the escort of the Municipal Traffic Department. Erongo region Governor Neville Andre and Walvis Bay Mayor Trevino Forbes declared the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup opened.
Themed, Volleyball against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Chief Inspector Selma Shalunga from the Namibian Police addressed the athletes' importance of fighting GBV at various levels. She encouraged them to take it upon themselves to become ambassadors against GBV in their respective communities.

The final results are as follows:
Men:
1.NCS Volleyball Club
2.NDF Volleyball Club
3.Kudos Volleyball Club
4.Six Stars Volleyball Club

Women:
1.Revivals Volleyball Club
2.Kudos Volleyball Club
3.NDF Volleyball Club
4.Khomas Nampol Volleyball Club

