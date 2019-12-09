New WB supermarket for Otjomuise

Otjomuise boasts a brand new Woermann Brock store, purposefully built from the ground up to offer an excellent shopping experience for the local residents. According to managing director of the group Rudolph Fourie, the layout and design of this shop heralds a new direction for their stores and he is delighted with the final result. During 2019, the group opened new stores in Swakopmund, Karibib, Otavi and this one in Otjomuise. Future developments already taking place, include a centre and supermarket in Opuwo, a store in both Oshivelo and Omuthiya, and the construction of a flagship store in Ongwediva. With these developments the group has added about another 150 people to its workforce.

