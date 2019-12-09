New WB supermarket for Otjomuise

09 December 2019 | Business

Otjomuise boasts a brand new Woermann Brock store, purposefully built from the ground up to offer an excellent shopping experience for the local residents. According to managing director of the group Rudolph Fourie, the layout and design of this shop heralds a new direction for their stores and he is delighted with the final result. During 2019, the group opened new stores in Swakopmund, Karibib, Otavi and this one in Otjomuise. Future developments already taking place, include a centre and supermarket in Opuwo, a store in both Oshivelo and Omuthiya, and the construction of a flagship store in Ongwediva. With these developments the group has added about another 150 people to its workforce.

Similar News

 

A year under review as an entrepreneur

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Business

Ilke PlattAs we approach the end of the year, it is pretty accurate to say that each entrepreneur can’t wait to go on holiday. But...

NWR and NAPWU sign revised recognition agreement

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Namibia Public Workers Union (NAPWU) have finalised their revised recognition agreement that follows the recent wage negotiations that were successfully...

New partnership broadens Gondwana horizons

1 week ago - 04 December 2019 | Business

The Gondwana Collection has entered into its first marketing partnership with the European hotelgroup, Romantik, which includes 200 hotels and 250 restaurants in nine European...

WCCR hands over N$6 million preference shares toGRN

2 weeks ago - 02 December 2019 | Business

The Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino (WCCR) handed over N$6 million in preference shares to its shareholder – the government, in particular the ministries...

Sharing the art of resilience

3 weeks ago - 26 November 2019 | Business

How to fail, bounce back & show up is the theme of this month’s edition of Future Females taking place at the Vintage Coffee Shop...

Doen jou vleisaankope by Porky's

3 weeks ago - 25 November 2019 | Business

Yolanda Nel Jy hoef nie tot “Black Friday” te wag vir Porky’s Meat Market se spesiale aanbiedinge nie – jy kan nou al daar gaan...

KfW and NamPost support SMEs

4 weeks ago - 19 November 2019 | Business

The German development bank KfW and NamPost supporting small and medium enterprises and households in rural areas with a concessional loan of N$325 million. The...

Air Nam’s Frankfurt flight back on track

4 weeks ago - 18 November 2019 | Business

Air Namibia announced that it’s Windhoek – Frankfurt flight is operating as per schedule again following an incident that involved one of the airline’s Airbus...

DBN awards innovators

4 weeks ago - 18 November 2019 | Business

Winner of the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) 2019 Innovation Award, Pulsar Electronic Solutions, propose a smart metering platform to enable household and enterprise electricity...

Is a franchise the right model for your business?...

1 month - 13 November 2019 | Business

Mbo LuvindaoNamibia’s Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector is reported to contribute more than 10% to the gross domestic product (GDP) and 20% to employment creation....

Latest News

The gift of change

4 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More