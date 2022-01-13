New year, same scams

13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth Mengo
As we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.
We would have loved to have left that in 2021, but it seems that it continues to follow us into 2022. Only a week and a half into 2022 and several scams have already been reported to us.
However, we are here to help you to remain vigilant and to stay alert.
The first scam is an email from [email protected] which has an attachment that prompts clients to enter their banking login information. The email states: “the following payment of N$ (amount) has been made to your account on the (date). Please review attachment.”
As a bank, we will never ask you for your login information. That information is already on our system. Always make sure to verify any emails from our bank. You can do this by speaking to your relationship manager or by calling your nearest branch or your customer contact centre at 92860.
The second scam is falsified bank documents. These include confirmation of bank accounts letters and bank guarantees or letters of credit. They might seem legitimate and even if it is, it never hurts to double-check their
Authenticity through the bank before relying on such documents.

We want to make sure that you as our customers #StayAlert.
Here are some tips to follow:
• Look out for things such as spelling mistakes, grammar, font, or contradictions in the content of the document.
• Do not only rely on the email address domain (e.g.“@standardbank.com.na”), to determine the authenticity of the email.
• Secure your personal computer by using adequate licensed anti-virus and firewall software.
• If you have not participated in any contest or are not expecting to receive funds, rather ignore emails that indicate as such. If it seems to good to be true, then it probably is.
• Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks and public computers for banking transactions.
• Do not respond to or click on any links sent via emails, which require you to input your confidential internet banking details.
• When in doubt, contact your relationship manager, the relevant branch or the bank’s Customer Care Centre, before divulging confidential information.
• Standard Bank will never ask clients to divulge their passwords, personal banking details or card details via phone or an email, hence do not fall victim to fraudsters masquerading as bank personnel.
There are always scams this time of year. However, try your best to remain vigilant; you can never be too hyper-vigilant when it comes to your banking. If something seems off, then contact us for peace of mind. Rather be sure, than unsure and sorry.
In circumstances where a customer is of the opinion that they have been a victim to any of these scams, they should at once contact their respective Relationship Manager or branch and provide all the necessary details. This should be followed with opening a criminal case with Nampol, a copy of which should be provided to the bank. Quick actions by the customer increase the possibility of the recovery of the funds, especially if the complaint is filed on the same day. However, such recovery is not always guaranteed.
We continuously update our systems to stay ahead of criminal activities and urge customers to stay vigilant, as we partner in the fight against financial crime.
*Magreth Mengo is Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Branding.

Similar News

 

Cyber security protection tips for the new year

4 days ago - 12 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Martin HamukwayaThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has in recent years increased the shift and reliance in the use of information technology for...

Whistleblowing vs leaking information

5 days ago - 11 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Hilma Uutoni The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has adopted a philosophy of zero tolerance towards unlawful conduct, or any form of dishonesty,...

Renewable energy imperative for Namibia’s future

5 days ago - 11 January 2022 | Opinion

The United Nations (UN) has identified 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we as humanity should be trying to achieve. All are noble, all are...

Regroup and become resilient

1 week ago - 09 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerI recently started engaging and writing about mental health. A precarious topic upon which to tread, as there is so much...

The Namibian House needs to be inclusive

1 month - 07 December 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Mathew HashoongoOver the last few years there has been a lot of talk about building the Namibian House and making it an inclusive,...

Leader for a Lifetime

1 month - 06 December 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Lindo AntonioDecember 3rd is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a day when the rights and well-being of all people with disabilities...

Savvy retirement

1 month - 02 December 2021 | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

#stayHEALTHY_staySOBER

1 month - 30 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Romanzo SteenkampNamibia braces itself for more socio-economic problems as food prices increase by 26.2%, but alcohol only with 12 %. Shocking! Does it...

The role of CSR as a sustainable function

1 month - 28 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Marlize HornCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a broad term, but in essence it is the ownership that a company takes for its role...

Don’t kick the cat!

1 month - 24 November 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

Latest News

Trusted Travel System kicks in...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

The Trusted Travel System for the coordination and verification of Covid-19 results in countries that are part of the African Union (AU) applies in Namibia...

Two-year pandemic exposes vast schisms...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] two years after the World Health Organisation first sounded the alarm about a novel coronavirus outbreak spreading across the globe, analysts say...

Namibië se paspoortranglys klim met...

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibiese paspoort staan nou op 66 in die jongste Henley-paspoortindeks; sewe plekke beter as verlede jaar se 73ste posisie.Die Henley-paspoortindeks is ’n...

NaTIS tackles licence backlog

2 days ago - 14 January 2022 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] bookings for student licences at NaTIS have been temporarily suspended so that the huge backlog can be made up.According Roads Authority (RA)...

Namibian business heritage captured in...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Business

Our Heritage Namibia Vol 1 was published in December by Heritage Branding & Marketing Namibia CC.The publication is a coffee table book that highlights organisations’...

New year, same scams

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Opinion

Windhoek • Magreth MengoAs we enter the new year, we unfortunately still have the problem of dealing with scammers and fraudulent messages.We would have loved...

Leaked papers cost ministry millions

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] aftermath of the biggest exam fraud in Namibia's history costs the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture about N$14 million to rectify.At...

Tourism's silver lining all but...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] you thought 2020 – the year that Covid-19 hit the world – was bad, 2021 was much worse, says Gitta Paetzold, chief...

SIDA funds project to boost...

3 days ago - 13 January 2022 | Education

Yolanda NelNamibia is one of six pilot countries taking part in a project to strengthen Science, Technology andInnovation (STI) systems for sustainable development in Africa.The...

Load More