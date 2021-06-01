NFA hopes to go ahead

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) is planning on engaging stakeholders, including government, to find a way to continue with football action amid Covid-19 regulations that prohibit contact sport for the month of June.

This comes after health minister Kalumbi Shangula announced that as one of the measures to curb the spread of the virus, contact sports would be put on hold until the end of June, while public gatherings were reduced to 50 people per event.

In a media release, NFA Secretary General Franco Cosmos said the association has decided to consult government and other partners to find a way to allow football to continue. “We have the transitional season underway and it is very advanced. We also have the MTC NFA Cup that has progressed. It will be a blow to the projects and the players if we have to stop now. Therefore, we are engaging government to see what possible solution while remaining mindful of Covid-19.”

He said that Namibia National Olympics Committee President, Abner Xoagub, is the official assigned to lead football matters in engaging government. Cosmos added that they will revert to stakeholders as soon as the engagements are finalised on the way forward but for now, people should observe the protocols in place and play their part in controlling the pandemic. – Nampa

