NFA/NPL judgement today

19 February 2020 | Sports

Judgement in the Namibia Premier League’s (NPL) appeal against last year’s High Court ruling in favour of the Namibia Football Association’s (NFA), FIFA Normalisation Committee is expected to be delivered by the Supreme Court today.
NPL Marketing Manager and Public Relations Officer Andre Gariseb said on Tuesday that the judgement against the ruling of 8 November 2019, will be handed down in the Supreme Court Wednesday morning around 10:00.
A full bench of Supreme Court judges of appeal comprising Elton Hoff, Dave Smuts and Theo Frank heard the appeal in Windhoek on 5 February 2020 and reserved the judgement to a date not later than 22 February 2020. The appeal hearing follows an urgent application that was filed by the NPL, who wanted to force the Normalisation Committee to reinstate them as a member following their suspension on 1 October 2019.
At the time, the NPL had alleged that it was suspended unlawfully by the Normalisation Committee and therefore sought the court’s assistance to have the suspension lifted. They also wanted the court to set aside the extra-ordinary congress which was planned for and took place on 9 November 2019 and instructed the NFA to provide them (NPL) with the rules and methods to be used to promote and relegate clubs to and from different NFA leagues for the 2019/20 season.
However, Acting High Court Judge Eileen Rakow threw out the case with costs on 8 November 2019, saying the courts have no jurisdiction over football matters. The NPL’s appeal was filed before the Supreme Court on 30 December 2019, after the clubs concluded that their case had not been properly heard by the High Court.
At the appeal hearing, the Normalisation Committee/NFA was represented by lawyer Sisa Namandje, while the NPL was represented by Advocate William Mokhare from South Africa. – Nampa

