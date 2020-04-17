Nganate takes over the reigns

17 April 2020 | Government

Newly-appointed Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate officially took over the governor’s office on Wednesday.
Nganate was appointed governor of Omaheke by President Hage Geingob earlier this month, making him the fifth governor of the eastern region after independence.
Prior to his appointment, Nganate served in the capacity of special advisor to the region’s three former governors - Laura McLeod-Katjirua, Rapama Kamehozu and Festus Ueitele, respectively.
Handing over the keys to the governor’s office, the outgoing Omaheke governor, Ueitele, wished his successor good fortune and advised him to always keep his door open to receive all, irrespective of their race and religion.
Ueitele noted that he will continue to contribute to the development of the region as a son of the soil and as a citizen of the country.
“Whoever needs me, be it Namibian Police, the regional council or the correctional services, my doors are always open,” he said.
Ueitele said he has pulled the wagon as far as he could and thus he leaves the office a happy man.
In conclusion, he said it gives him great satisfaction to have had the opportunity to strive for the development and betterment of his home region and to have led his people. – Nampa

