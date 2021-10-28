Ngaujake heads SBN investment services

Standard Bank Namibia announced the appointment of Michelle Ngaujake as Manager Investor: Services, effective 16 August 2021.

With a Business, Economics and Invest Management background, Ngaujake recently stepped into the Investor Services Division. Much of her experience has prepared her for this position, having successfully grown and maintained the NamPost wholesale liability book, amid the economic down-turn.

Her professional experience is cemented by the employment in the Namibian banking sector, having worked for Standard Bank in the earlier years of 2000 and subsequently at the central bank of Namibia.

Linking to the above, Ngaujake holds a BCom in Business Administration (UNAM, Namibia), a BCom Honours in Financial Economics and Investment Management (UFS, South Africa) and a LLM in Oil and Gas Law (UoB, Scotland). Her professional competence in banking can thus not be over-emphasized as reflected in her academic qualifications and past work performance.

