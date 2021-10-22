NGOs learn the ropes

22 October 2021 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Foundation and Lithon Foundation presented an informative, online capacity building workshop for NGO’s earlier this year, discussing the ever-changing environment of non-profit organisations in Namibia.
They focused on the need for welfare organisations to rethink their strategies to ensure their future sustainability and growth and raise funds for their critical work in the communities.
Yesterday, the two foundations hosted another event, taking on a different approach to bring together like-minded companies and share on how companies can be responsible corporate citizens by bringing about positive change where it matters the most.
The event, titled “Get involved in your community”, took place in the form of an insightful breakfast, exploring the NGO landscape in Namibia, the needs in our communities, Namibia’s social progression focus and how companies can fulfil their role as corporate citizens. The event was attended by many prominent companies and individuals in the market, all eager to help develop communities.
Acting head of the Capricorn Foundation Marlize Horn shared her foundation’s vision, which is to be a Connector of Positive Change by creating economic value responsibly while creating sustainable opportunities for advancing and improving the economic and social conditions in the communities where they operate.

Community engagement
“Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a community-engagement concept that a company adopts, which guides it in being socially accountable to itself, its stakeholders, and the public. The key is for companies to put their efforts and resources where it matters most,” she said.
The foundation requested that more private sector companies take hands and collaborate and donate towards building a sustainable future for all Namibians.
Thereafter Daisry Mathias, the Presidential Advisor from the Youth Matters and Enterprise Development Office of the President, gave an overview of Namibia’s social development focus areas, the Government’s efforts, and the gaps where corporate organisations can get involved to address the needs in communities.
She elaborated on areas such as education, infrastructure, sanitation, feeding programs at schools and nutrition. She urged corporates to get involved in helping with the food need in the country since child malnutrition is too high. “I urge every private sector representative that is in the room to consider a regional approach so that you can champion a region or a community at a time.”
Speakers from on the ground NGOs - Ngari Tjejamba from Edulution, Fourie van der Berg from Imago Dei, and Frida Muteka from Omnicare Trust - inspired the audience through testimonies that have transformed people’s lives.
On top of the different speakers from various welfare organisations presenting their projects and objectives, a panel of experts from multiple organisations addressed the crowd, discussing specific problems in the field, including sustainability, and answered questions. The event concluded with a look at how companies can make an impact and measure their impact in their communities.

