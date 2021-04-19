NGOs plan the way forward

19 April 2021 | Society

In partnership with the Bank Windhoek Social Investment Fund and the Lithon Foundation, the Capricorn Foundation recently hosted an online capacity building workshop for NGOs discussing the ever-changing environment of non-profit organisations in Namibia.
The Capricorn Group pointed out that with their engagements with several section 21 welfare organisations and other programmes during the past few months, it was evident that there is much uncertainty and anxiety about the future.
There was a visible shift in the allocation of funding from the private sector to help vulnerable communities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which – combined with the economic climate – created serious financial challenges for many NGOs working in other areas such as food security, job creation and education.

Working together
In his opening remarks, Capricorn Foundation chairperson Johan Swanepoel, emphasised the group’s belief in the principle of working together with like-minded partners to make a positive impact on society. He thanked NGOs for their contribution to creating positive change in communities, adding that organisations, together with NGOs, set an example of responsible businesses working and building towards a sustainable future.
The panel discussion focused on the need for welfare organisations to rethink their strategies to ensure future sustainability and growth, and raising funds for their critical work in communities.
Sabina Jacobs, a Registrar from the National Welfare Board gave a thorough explanation of the social welfare sphere, its needs, and the social welfare ministry’s assistance to welfare organisations.
She praised welfare organisations for their work and said, “It is so good to see that we are not standing alone anymore, but that businesses and welfare organisations are joining hands to deliver community-based welfare social services”.

