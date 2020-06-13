Ngwangwama NWR’s MD

NWR has appointed Dr Matthias Ngwangwama as its substantive Managing Director. Photo contributed

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Board of Directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the substantive Managing Director effective 1 April 2020 for a tenure of five years.

Ngwangwama is no stranger to NWR, having spent the last seven years in two critical positions in the company. He was the longest-serving Chief Financial Officer before taking over as the Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects within the organisation two years ago. Furthermore, he been acting Managing Director of NWR since 23 April 2019, working with the Board and Management to implement the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence.

His appointment requires him to chart the way forward for the organisation.

NWR Board Chairperson Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu, said that “as a board we know we have made the right choice. Being a PhD holder in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School with extensive work experience in diverse sectors within the local economy, he will use this knowledge and experience in realising the NWR vision of providing the destinations of choice for tourism in Africa.”

