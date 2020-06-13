Ngwangwama NWR’s MD

13 June 2020 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Board of Directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the substantive Managing Director effective 1 April 2020 for a tenure of five years.
Ngwangwama is no stranger to NWR, having spent the last seven years in two critical positions in the company. He was the longest-serving Chief Financial Officer before taking over as the Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects within the organisation two years ago. Furthermore, he been acting Managing Director of NWR since 23 April 2019, working with the Board and Management to implement the drive towards guest satisfaction through operational and service excellence.
His appointment requires him to chart the way forward for the organisation.
NWR Board Chairperson Ambassador Leonard Iipumbu, said that “as a board we know we have made the right choice. Being a PhD holder in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch Business School with extensive work experience in diverse sectors within the local economy, he will use this knowledge and experience in realising the NWR vision of providing the destinations of choice for tourism in Africa.”

Similar News

 

Sanitizer made from ink? Yes, indeed!

1 day - 11 June 2020 | Business

With hand sanitizer becoming a necessity, Namibian entrepreneur Bruce Salt is now making it usingdisposed ink cartridges.Salt of BEE Biofuel, has stepped up to meet...

Now Nictus is really cooking

2 weeks ago - 27 May 2020 | Business

Nictus Furniture’s Windhoek branch recently opened the doors to its new Kitchen Corner – a section dedicated to one of the most important components of...

Buying a home sight unseen

2 weeks ago - 27 May 2020 | Business

Until the threat of Covid-19 is contained, many buyers who want to take advantage of the record low interest rates or who are serious about...

EU commits to improve CSOs

3 weeks ago - 22 May 2020 | Business

An amount of N$17.5 million, funded by the European Union (EU) and the Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung, will be used to strengthen the roles of Civil Society...

Mega prizes up for grabs

3 weeks ago - 20 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] Importers is hosting a competition for small business across the country. Owner Izaan Viljoen says she decided to provide this opportunity to...

Labour abuses spike amidst battered economy

1 month - 12 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected]ansun.comThe state of emergency lockdown has led to a spike in labour abuse complaints and experts warn the pandemic has given rise to...

Alcohol ban worries NBL

1 month - 11 May 2020 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) said if the ban on alcohol sales is not lifted soon, it will be forced to take some tough decisions in...

MTC explains new towers

1 month - 11 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] has cleared the confusion regarding the so-called road closures in Ludwigsdorf as reported last week following the publication of municipal notices, saying...

A stove for Namibians by Namibians

1 month - 08 May 2020 | Business

Windhoek · [email protected] the aim to create a positive social impact, not only for the Namibian community but also on the environment, the Rocket Stove...

Food drive initiative spreads hope

1 month - 05 May 2020 | Business

First National Bank and Bokomo Namibia have partnered on a food drive initiative via the FNBHappiness Store which aims at alleviating hunger and assist the...

Latest News

Ngwangwama NWR’s MD

13th of June 12:10 | Business

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Board of Directors has appointed Dr Matthias Mpareke Ngwangwama as the substantive Managing Director effective 1 April 2020 for a tenure...

SA hurdles cause medicine crisis...

21 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]gent work by private and government parties is underway to address a crisis that has led to depletion or severe scarcities of a...

Kwarentynlot vir trokbestuurders

22 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] diegene wie hulself in kwarentyn bevind wel drie etes ’n dag kry en dieregering pa staan vir die rekening, is daar meer...

Wanneer plaaslik inspireer

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] eers wanneer jy gedwing word om opnuut te dink oor alles, veral in ’n besigheidsin, dat jy besefdie antwoord is reg voor...

Poor countries fail to support...

1 day - 12 June 2020 | People

Fewer than 10% of countries have laws that help ensure full inclusion in education, according toUnesco’s 2020 Global Education Monitoring Report: Inclusion and education –...

DHPS hosts virtual Big Walk

1 day - 12 June 2020 | Education

Even if school life looks a bit different at the moment, the Deutsche Höhre Privatschule (DHPS)wants to celebrate together, have fun and do something for...

Grow your own veg at...

1 day - 12 June 2020 | Environment

As the need for sustainable living grows, forward-thinking property developers are designing homeswith designated garden spaces with the idea that more and more homeowners will...

Medical students want allowance delays...

1 day - 12 June 2020 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] health ministry this week confirmed nearly all of the Namibian medicalscholarship students studying in Zambia have received their allowancesfollowing complaints of a...

New furniture for KM school

1 day - 12 June 2020 | Education

A total of 650 desks and 650 chairs assembled by the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre werehanded to the Tobias Hainyeko Project School Katima Mulilo by...

Load More