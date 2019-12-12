NHE housing project starts in January

12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses in informal settlements come the new year.
The initial project saw 20 houses being built for N$10 million, but of the 47 beneficiaries that initially showed interest in making use of an NHE initiative, only eight qualified. “The pilot project was announced on various media platforms, inviting those who owns erven in informal settlements but are unable to construct houses to register at the NHE,” says the enterprise’s manager for corporate communications and marketing Eric Libongani.
The beneficiaries are the owners of erven which are registered in their names and situated in Goreangab (4), Otjomuise (3) and Khomasdal (1). According to Libongani, construction for the homes ranges from N$304 000 to N$641 000, “whereas in some instances prices include beneficiaries’ land costs and outstanding rates and taxes.” The size of the houses vary from a one bedroom to a three bedroom and they are between 34m² and 92m² in size.
The current interest rate on a “normal” home loan is 11.25% while the NHE offers the lowest interest rate of 9.25%. “All the beneficiaries are assessed in terms of NHE’S criteria applicable on a special project of this nature.”
These prices are very favourable. To illustrate, local developer Shahil Morar – who is not involved in the NHE project – said that using his own development as benchmark, a 450m² Full Title Single Residential erf with a one bedroom house averages N$500 000, while the same size erf with two or three bedrooms would cost N$695 000 and N$790 000 respectively. “For the development we are currently working on, the finishes include full bathrooms (the three bedroom unit has two bathrooms), fitted kitchens (including washing and cooking appliances), porcelain tiles, solid wood doors, a concrete tile roof and brick and mortar construction,” he said.
He added that it is important to note that the development he is currently involved in, also includes a fully serviced neighbourhood infrastructure with tarred roads, street lights, electricity, water, sewerage, and plenty of public open space.
According to the NHE website, those wishing to apply for an NHE house, may not earn more than N$20 000 per month (gross, including housing allowances and subsidies). Furthermore, those with a joint monthly income, a total of N$30 000 is the threshold as a maximum limit for applicants.

Similar News

 

Big infrastructure investments in 2020

1 week ago - 09 December 2019 | Infrastructure

PowerCom announced its 2020 plans of investing in infrastructure across the country, with 19 towers that have been identified in the Khomas, Hardap, Erongo, Otjozondjupa...

New development in Kleine Kuppe

1 week ago - 06 December 2019 | Infrastructure

At the ground breaking ceremony of a new development in the Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek City Council member Paulus Immanuel called on developers and financiers to...

Namcor opens first fuel station

3 weeks ago - 21 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Namcor’s first fuel retail site officially opened on Thursday, giving consumers a wider choice of fuel outlets to purchase from, while also providing business opportunities...

Second freeway phase launched

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel Phase 2A of the Windhoek – Hosea Kutaku dual carriageway was officially launched on Monday.Roads and transport minister John Mutorwa said at the...

Vandals to be brought to book

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Vandalism of traffic signs in Windhoek is on the increase, placing drivers and pedestrians in danger, the City Police said.Many traffic signs have either been...

Be vigilant when buying land – RTC

4 weeks ago - 20 November 2019 | Infrastructure

The Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) expressed concern over illegal land grabbers who are selling land, claiming to be legal owners without any proof of ownership.According...

Cash injection for Omaheke projects

4 weeks ago - 19 November 2019 | Infrastructure

The Omaheke Regional Council allocated N$8.5 million to 128 community projects through its community development programme. Each of the seven constituencies in the region received...

Plans to revive CBD still being reviewed

1 month - 04 November 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel While businesses in Windhoek’s city centre have been waiting for years for City Council to revitalize the Central Business District (CBD), regulations are...

Drie dekades vir Huis Sonder Sorge

1 month - 28 October 2019 | Infrastructure

Huis Sonder Sorge op Okahandja het in September sy 30-jarige bestaan met ’n basaar gevier waar daar al van vroegoggend koffie, tee, heerlike brötchens en...

Where a house becomes a home

1 month - 28 October 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel With the housing situation in the affordable income bracket still under stress, this developer is trying to address the issue.“There are not enough...

Latest News

The gift of change

5 days ago - 13 December 2019 | Health

December would probably be the worst time for most people to think about changing anything. Everyone seems tired and ready for relaxation. According to local...

The Empty Armchair debuts

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Dr Libertina Amathila’s latest book, The Empty Armchair, was launched in the capital last week.When Deputy Prime Minister Dr Libertina Amathila retired in 2010, after...

Musicwoche to hit the high...

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian musicians from diverse backgrounds have been busy this week preparing for the 54th Swakopmunder Musikwoche’s main concert scheduled to take place on Saturday (14...

Don’t be fooled!

5 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Banking

“While everyone starts to relax and ease up for the upcoming holidays, this is exactly when criminals, fraudsters and scam artists become more active. Our...

Free help for foot and...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Health

Claudia ReiterFor the second time, Namibia is hosting foot and ankle surgeons from Europe and America as part of the Steps2Walk conference currently taking place...

Cooking up a plan to...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Ester Kamati The Turkish International Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) showed support to the LidarFoundation’s initiatives by donating kitchen equipment towards their skills training programme.The...

NHE housing project starts in...

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Infrastructure

Yolanda Nel A total of N$2.8 million from a N$10 million budget will be used by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) to build eight houses...

Saam word mooi gemaak

6 days ago - 12 December 2019 | Local News

Yolanda Nel Een mooi gebaar het ’n kettingreaksie op Rehoboth meegebring: Om meisies mooi te maak vir hulle matriekafskeid.Monika van Wyk en haar ma, Memory,...

A coat of excellence

6 days ago - 11 December 2019 | Life Style

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The...

Load More