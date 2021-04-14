NHF wears a heart on its sleeve

Backing for Namibia Heart Foundation

The second heart health fundraiser hosted by the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) and sponsored by Capricorn Group, took place last week.

This year's fundraiser was centred on women: Raising awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women and empowering women to take charge of their heart health.

At the event, Capricorn Group’s Marlize Horn, said that as a proudly Namibian regional financial services group, “we live by our purpose of being Connectors of Positive Change. This means that we genuinely believe in making a positive difference in our communities and supporting the Namibia Heart Foundation is one such example.”

She also shared personal accounts of her family members and demonstrated how heart diseases could affect everyone or someone they may know. Furthermore, she encouraged more sponsors to come on board and support the Heart Foundation to raise more funds, which would equate to more success stories for others who depend on the Foundation’s help for support.



A big thank you

Founder and chief executive of the Namibia Heart Foundation Gerrit De Koe, spoke on the importance of support and sponsors, saying: “Let us not be affected by this disease before we support, but much rather become part of this initiative to prevent all ills with our family.”

A diverse panel of medical practitioners shared with guests valuable information about their professions and how it connects to heart diseases and sufferers. They included biokineticist Dr Henry Boshoff, dietician Annalien Turner, and heart surgeon Dr Fenny Shidhika.

Paintings, created by Capricorn Group employees, were also auctioned at the event. The unique pieces in the form of a “heart” were made for Valentine’s Day and to generate awareness and raise funds around heart diseases in collaboration with the Namibia Heart Foundation.

