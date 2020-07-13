NHRA reschedules events

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The new horse racing calendar was set at the Namibia Horse Racing Association’s (NHRA) extraordinary meeting held in Okahandja on Saturday.

Every year, various horse racing clubs submit their bids to host competitions countrywide.

In a telephonic interview with Nampa on Sunday, NHRA secretary general Eamon Freygang said the racing calendar was affected by Covid-19. “[It] forced us to cancel some of our competitions. This affected the previous calendar. Now the Namibian Sports Commission gave us the green light to continue with our yearly programmes,” Freygang said.



New calendar:

• 18 July: Okaumbangere Racing Club event at Otjinene

• 1 August: Epukiro Racing event at Okahandja

• 15 August: Okamatapati Racing Club event at Okamatapati (Otjozondjupa region)

• 29 August: Hero Cup at Rehoboth Racing Club

• 12 September: Khomas Racing event at Rehoboth

• 26 September: Combined racing clubs from Aminuis at Onderombapa (Omaheke region)

• 3 October: Kobos Turf Club event

• 24 October: Aminuis Racing Club event

• 7 November: Farm Dankbaar

• 21 November: Champ of Champs competition hosted by the NHRA. Venue: TBA

• 29 November: Naris Racing hosts annual Tobie van Wyk race day at Rehoboth

• 5 December: Hauro Racing event at Aminuis turf club

• 12 December: Okamatapati

• 19 December: Harambee Racing event at Aminuis

• 26 December: Okaumbangere event at Otjinene

• 1 January 2021: Kopano Racing event at Tsjaka (Omaheke region)

• 27 February: Fun day (either Rehoboth or Tsjaka). – Nampa

