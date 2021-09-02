Nicol-Wilson heads up Nam-Mic

Verile Nicol-Wilson has been appointed Designate Chief Executive of Nam-Mic Financial Services.

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Board of Directors announced the appointment of Verile Nicol-Wilson as Designate Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 July 2021.

An avid, robust strategist and business development expert, Nicol-Wilson will take over the reins from long serving CEO, Walter Don, who is retiring.

In his new role, Nicol-Wilson will implement Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ growth strategy anchored on sustainable financial wellbeing of its customers and shareholders.

Nicol-Wilson comes with a combined experience of over 20 years. Over the past 12 years, he has been at senior and executive management levels across multiple industries with vital financial services, information technology, and business background. Before his new role, he was Head of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services for NamPost Financial Brokers.

Nicol-Wilson’s qualification includes, among others a Postgraduate Diploma in Organisational Development from the University of South Africa and Certification of International leadership programme from the United States Department of Education and Cultural Affairs. He is also a graduate from the University of Namibia with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Industrial Psychology and Business Management. He further possesses various professional development certifications.

Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Board of Directors congratulates Nicol-Wilson on his appointment. The Board said it looks forward to benefitting from his knowledge, expertise and experiences as a critical member of the Nam-Mic Financial Services Holdings’ Executive Team.

