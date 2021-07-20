Nictus now just a click away

20 July 2021 | Business

As from today (20 July 2021), Nictus is excited to share that their clients can make use of their online store to make purchases and have your products delivered to you in any of the 14 regions, specifically towns that do not have Nictus stores.
According to the company, this is the first phase in a series of digital services aimed at embracing technological advances while fighting the coronavirus, and enabling customers to enjoy their products without being limited by distance.
Among many other things, the online shop caters for nationwide delivery and online credit applications and approvals, which has been an obstacle for many people who wish to buy from the store, especially in remote areas and locations far from Nictus branches.
The website is loaded with a number of functional features that make shopping with Nictus more convenient and with an added premium feel.
In summary, the online store allows customers to:
• Browse through all the products available in stock from the comfort of their homes.
• Make purchase online and get products delivered nationwide, or order products online to collect and make payments at Nictus Giga, Windhoek.
• Make payments online with debit, credit cards and Electronic Fund Transfers (EFT).
• Apply for credit online and get approval.
Happy shopping

Similar News

 

Awards galore for NBL

1 week ago - 09 July 2021 | Business

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) won gold, silver and bronze at the 2021 African Beer Cup – an annual competition that awards the greatest beers in...

Panel appointed for 4IR

1 week ago - 06 July 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed an eight-member task force team to assist the government in harnessing opportunities in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).According to a...

Paratus Africa rolls out another data centre – this...

2 weeks ago - 02 July 2021 | Business

The Paratus Group is about to open its state-of-the-art data centre in Lusaka, Zambia.The pandemic greatly accelerated the pace of reliance upon unlimited and quality...

Task force ‘to the rescue’

2 weeks ago - 30 June 2021 | Business

President Hage Geingob has appointed 11 persons to form a business rescue task force team aimed at finding remedial interventions to protect businesses and preserve...

New empowerment initiative for local manufacturers

3 weeks ago - 28 June 2021 | Business

Local furniture retailer Nictus has embarked on an empowerment programme that supports small local entrepreneurs with capital to fund their operations in addition to their...

Apply for sound connect funding now

3 weeks ago - 24 June 2021 | Business

Namibians in arts organisations, education institutions, associations, industry bodies, hubs andincubators, media houses and civil society now have the chance to apply for grants after...

Future Females free talk on Thursday

4 weeks ago - 22 June 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] current Covid restrictions in place, the Future Females team in Windhoek decided to host thismonths’ event absolutely free and online.“Due to the...

Namibia Dairies, NAFAU sign agreement

4 weeks ago - 21 June 2021 | Business

Namibia Dairies (ND) and the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) last week announced that it had signed a new recognition and procedural agreement,...

Melkies tests Tesla in Germany

1 month - 16 June 2021 | Business

The founder and owner of LEFA Transportation Services test-drove the future of transportationwhen he cruised around in a Tesla in Germany recently.Melkies Ausiku has long...

New owners for welding company

1 month - 09 June 2021 | Business

Kraatz Engineering, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced its acquisition of C&V Welding (Pty) Ltd, effective 1 March 2021.The latter will...

Latest News

Mirror, mirror…

54 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Natangwe Leo KapembeAs the old story goes about a beautiful queen that was so vain to the point of asking the mirror who...

Nictus now just a click...

8 hours ago | Business

As from today (20 July 2021), Nictus is excited to share that their clients can make use of their online store to make purchases and...

Drive-through vaccination station – here’s...

19 hours ago | Health

The vaccination drive-through and walk-in station at the Windhoek show grounds starts tomorrow (Tuesday, 20 July).Entrance to the show grounds is from Bell Street only,...

Get ready to boot out...

19 hours ago | Social Issues

On Friday, 30 July 2021, the Cancer Association of Namibia is “giving cancer the boot from Namibia”!While we are all fighting Covid-19 as bravely was...

Pierneef’s Namibian art up on...

19 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Henk Pierneef is arguably the most beloved and iconic painter of the South African landscape. His deep affection for the soil, his keen sense of...

Immigration officer arrested

20 hours ago | Crime

A 38-year-old Namibian immigration officer employed at the Trans-Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region was arrested on Friday for allegedly corruptly using his office...

A high stakes relay race...

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Edwin TjirambaThe corona plague afflicted me with great force the last few weeks. While I count my blessings for each day of progress...

No looting reported

1 day - 18 July 2021 | Crime

No incident of looting or attempts were observed in Namibia so far.This according to Nampol Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, who reacted on Sunday to the...

Olympic stars on their way

1 day - 18 July 2021 | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic...

Load More