Nictus now just a click away
20 July 2021 | Business
According to the company, this is the first phase in a series of digital services aimed at embracing technological advances while fighting the coronavirus, and enabling customers to enjoy their products without being limited by distance.
Among many other things, the online shop caters for nationwide delivery and online credit applications and approvals, which has been an obstacle for many people who wish to buy from the store, especially in remote areas and locations far from Nictus branches.
The website is loaded with a number of functional features that make shopping with Nictus more convenient and with an added premium feel.
In summary, the online store allows customers to:
• Browse through all the products available in stock from the comfort of their homes.
• Make purchase online and get products delivered nationwide, or order products online to collect and make payments at Nictus Giga, Windhoek.
• Make payments online with debit, credit cards and Electronic Fund Transfers (EFT).
• Apply for credit online and get approval.
Happy shopping