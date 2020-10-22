NIIHA trails this weekend

Photo contributed

The Namibia Inline Hockey Association (NIIHA) hosts national time trials for junior and senior men and women at the show grounds in Windhoek from 23 to 25 October 2020. This will determine the national sides that qualify for participation at the Inline Hockey World Championships taking place in Cartagena De Indias, Colombia next year. The championships were supposed to take place this year, but due to Covid-19, were postponed. According to NIIHA, some players had to drop out of the junior category due to age restrictions, but this also gave some new players the opportunity to step up for this category. This year 68 players registered for the trials in all four categories, which is a great turn out, and will likely create a healthy headache for head coach, Brian Sobel. It will be an exciting weekend of individual and team efforts being showcased to see who will be making the cut for the national sides.

