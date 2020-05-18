Niikondo NUST’s new acting VC

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Council announced that Dr Andrew Niikondo has been appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC), effective 19 May 2020. This follows the expiry of the acting term of Mr Morné du Toit on 18 May 2020. Dr Niikondo is expected to serve for six months or until the position is substantially filled, which ever date is earlier. It is envisaged that the recruitment of the VC will be concluded in the second half of the year. Dr Niikondo holds a National Diploma in Public Management obtained at the Polytechnic of Namibia in 1995; a B-Tech Degree in Public Management from Technikon South Africa (TSA) in 1999; a Master's Degree in Public Administration from the University of the Western Cape in 2002; and a Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the University of Namibia in 2008. He served in NUST's EXCO for nine years, first as Vice-Rector: Academic Affairs and Research from 2011 until 2018, and thereafter as Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic, since 2018 to date.


