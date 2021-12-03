Nillian Mulemi heads GIPF board

03 December 2021 | People

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) Board of Trustees elected Nillian Mulemi as chairperson, effective 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2022.
The election was held during the quarterly board meeting on 1 December 2021 and in consideration that the term of the outgoing chairperson, Goms Menette, is due to expire on 31 December 2021.
Mulemi is the chief executive of the Petroleum Training and Education Fund (PETROFUND). She brings to the board 28 years of work and leadership experience in the areas of law and corporate finance.
At the time of her appointment as board chairperson, Mulemi has been the chairperson of the GIPF Investments Committee.
Mulemi holds a Master’s Degree in finance obtained from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, a Bachelor’s of Law Degree, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting both obtained from the University of Namibia. She also holds a National Diploma in Cost Accounting obtained from then Polytechnic of Namibia.
In 2018, she attended a Leadership Programme offered by Harvard University in the United States of America.
“We bid farewell to Mr Menette, who has provided innovative leadership as chairman of the GIPF board, and thank him for his commitment, professionalism, and foresight during his tenure at the fund,” said David Nuyoma, GIPF CEO and Principal Officer.

Similar News

 

Karuaihe takes the lead at AgriBank

1 month - 15 October 2021 | People

The Board of the Agricultural Bank (AgriBank) of Namibia announced the appointment of Dr Raphael Karuaihe as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the...

Creating joy through colour

1 month - 12 October 2021 | People

Gobabis • [email protected]“Give your best, because whether you win or lose, as long as you give your best, you will always be a winner. Never...

Cash for star athletes

3 months ago - 25 August 2021 | People

FNB Namibia handed over N$100 000 to Christine Mboma, N$80 000 to Beatrice Masilingi, and N$80 000 their coach Henk Botha. Erwin Tjipuka, FNB CEO...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital Executive

4 months ago - 03 August 2021 | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Tributes pour in for legendary Ndjavera

4 months ago - 15 July 2021 | People

Namibians from various walks of life sang praises for veteran Namibian actor, David Ndjavera, who died in the capital on Wednesday at the age of...

’n Beertjie vol hoop

4 months ago - 13 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]á ’n familie-vriend van ’n gesin in Windhoek in die hospitaal beland het weens Covid, het ’n 4-jarige besluit die oom kan nie...

Families torn apart

4 months ago - 13 July 2021 | People

While there is hardly a family or community in Namibia that has not been tormented by Covid-19, some families have endured losses multiple times, with...

Video-huldeblyk vir slagoffers

4 months ago - 05 July 2021 | People

Windhoek • [email protected]’n Video met gesigte van sowat 250 mense wat net in Junie in Namibië aan Covid-19 oorlede is, kan op YouTube gesien word.Die...

TransNamib CEO takes SARA lead

5 months ago - 01 July 2021 | People

TransNamib chief executive Johny Smith accepted the nomination to lead the Southern African Railways Association (SARA) board earlier this week, replacing BBR’s MD Thembi Moyo.Smith...

Davids aiming for the stars

5 months ago - 30 June 2021 | People

University of Namibia (UNAM) physics lecturer Hambeleleni Davids has been awarded a research grant by the African Astronomical Society (AFAS), which supports research projects in...

Latest News

The value of being conservative...

3rd of December 10:23 | Economics

Windhoek • Sade GertzeIn a world of ever-changing expectations and volatile markets, there is a good argument for taking a slightly lower risk stance in...

Katuta concludes and introduces 2022...

3rd of December 10:15 | Business

The Katuka Mentorship Programme recently celebrated the successful completion of the 2021 edition and introduced the 2022 entrants.Sponsored by Bank Windhoek, the programme empowers and...

Florin in fresh bid for...

18 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] hearing to decide whether former chef Thomas Adolf Florin (54) – the man who butchered and cooked the bones of his wife...

Municipality plays musical chairs

18 hours ago | Local News

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and Affirmative Repositioning’s (AR) 11th-hour announcement yesterday that they will abstain from council election means a majority group of eight...

Ride the Ridges launched

20 hours ago | Sports

PSG and Capricorn Group announced the launch of the 2022 PSG Ride the Ridges, a new uniquethree-day stage race that is scheduled for 25 to...

Chelsi a Child of the...

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Walvis Bay • [email protected] Miss Namibia national costume for the Miss Universe competition wasrevealed on Wednesday on the local pageant’s social media platforms.Chelsi Shikongo who...

Muteka joins OM as Human...

20 hours ago | Business

Old Mutual announced the appointment of Toini Muteka as the new Human Capital Executive,effective 1 December 2021.In her new role Toini will direct and manage...

Savvy retirement

1 day - 02 December 2021 | Opinion

An unknown author once said, “retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials; much to live on and much to live for”.“With the Government Institutions...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 02 December 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Load More