NIPDB launches logo design competition

Win cash

05 August 2021 | Business

The Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) invites Namibians aged 18 and older to submit logo design ideas and the good news is that cash prizes of N$6000 are up for grabs for the winning entries.
“As a proudly Namibian company reporting directly to the presidency, it’s important that our logo represents what inspires Namibians,” says chief executive Nangula Uaandja. “We would like Namibians to participate in the creation of our logo so that they can say they’re part of our journey as we move forward in developing the economy through investment.”
Participants are expected to know more about what NIPDB does; for this they can visit the website here .
“NIPDB started operating on 1 April,” Uaandja continues. “We promote and facilitate investment in Namibia and also help develop local SMEs, but that’s just the start. Through our activities we have a direct role in the development of the country’s economy.”
The closing date for entries is 10 August 2021 and all entrants must read the terms and conditions before submitting their entries. Amongst others, the competition is not open to design or advertising agencies; only the general public. Also note that designs must include the colours of the Namibian flag.
For more info, contact NIPDB .

